NHL and NHLPA set to announce players won’t participate in Beijing

Faced with surging COVID cases and a slew of cancelled games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) are poised to announce that the league’s players will not take part in the Beijing games.
The NHL’s agreement to participate in the 2022 Winter Games included an out if the pandemic became problematic. The NHL had until January 10 to make a decision to pull out and not face any financial consequences.
The pandemic problem has reared its ugly head as COVID-19 cases soared with an estimated 15 percent of NHL players in COVID-19 protocols. The NHL cancelled all cross-border games through the Christmas break on Sunday and then the next day decided to start that break two days earlier. There are some 48 games that need to be rescheduled. The time frame of February 7 to February 22 could allow a window to schedule the make-up games but it would also depend on facility availability. That 15 day period might not offer too many slots as other events could be scheduled in the complexes. For example the Bell Centre has concerts on February 15,16,18,19 and 22.
The task of assembling Team Canada now falls to Hockey Canada. The pool of players could come from the team that just played in Moscow in the Channel One Cup where Claude Julien was the head coach and Shane Doan was the General Manager. There was the Spengler Cup Team Canada where potential players would have been evaluated but Hockey Canada opted out of the tournament. Players from American Hockey League teams are another potential source as is Canadians playing in the NCAA south of the border.
