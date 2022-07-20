Neurological afflictions being helped by the sweet science

NDG’s Danny Roseman is now bringing his 40 years of experience in the technical boxing field to the aid of individuals afflicted with neurological problems like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis as well as those with mobility or balance issues. By training in the sweet science, his students are benefitting physically, mentally and in their quality of life. “Muhammad Ali was a hero of mine,” Danny Roseman said. “I followed his career and when he got Parkinson’s the world was devastated. I didn’t realize that subconsciously that was one of the motivators. His Parkinson’s got me to look into it and I was also looking into boxing. All of a sudden sites would come up about helping people with Parkinson’s through boxing. It really caught my interest.”
The Boom X Boxing coach and director’s passion for this endeavor began just as the pandemic struck. “I was ready to partner with a gym facility then COVID hit,” Roseman said. “I was determined to move forward so I set-up a home based facility that included an outdoor training area. I would also go to a student’s house if that was their wish. I knew the importance of this program and wanted to make sure to get it up and running.” Through those opportunities to train as well as online group or individual sessions, word began to spread of the benefits of boxing training.
The basis of the program is built around the multiplicity of movements boxing requires. Roseman applies those in a fun and restorative framework to the benefit of his students. “I think it’s the best thing for brain function and physical function,” he said. “There’s a lot of movement and a lot of combinations that the brain has to think about. It’s not single minded, it’s both directions. I’ve seen vast improvements in the people I’ve worked with and I love it.”
Coach Roseman has completed numerous courses in the US and Canada focused on neurological disorders including Parkinson’s and MS. A senior himself, he works with the new technologies such as augmented reality, which makes workouts more engaging, entertaining, and successful.
Anne McIsaac was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014 and has taken to her boxing training like a world champion. “It’s very empowering,” Anne McIsaac said. “With Parkinson’s you lack dopamine, you lack motivation. When you box it inspires you, gives you the energy and elps with coordination.”
Stephanie Stavrow was diagnosed in early 2013 with Multiple Sclerosis. It took her almost a year to recover from the initial attack by focusing on compound exercises. Her commitment to her health led her to earn several YMCA certifications and become a personal trainer. Now through her training with Roseman she has reaped benefits. “Through the footwork I learned that my shifting of weight was off,” I was not aware of that because of neuropathy in my right foot but now it has improved. There’s less tingling in my hands, I move without worrying. I am even doing a 10 to 12 minute run when before I was done after two minutes.”
To find out more about the program go to Boom X Boxing on Facebook.
