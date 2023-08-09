It was an outstanding performance for Montreal Academy’s karate team at the WUKF World Championship in Dundee, Scotland as they represented Team Canada at the tournament. There were more than 1,800 participants taking part in the event and the efforts of the athletes from the Academy proved better than anticipated by coach Alexandru Sorin.
Caterina Iacob showed her passion for the discipline of karate and endurance as she claimed second place in three divisions. That was a marathon performance by the 17 year-old as she had to battle it out in 15 matches to earn her trio of silver medals. Iacob’s love of karate also sees her as a trainer of younger club members where she mentors her students.
Andra Cocioabă utilized her impressive technical skills as part of the well-coordinated Team Canada as she earned a silver medal in the team category. Parinita Ram capped the successful performance of the Montreal Academy athletes as she had a bronze medal finish in her division.
Sensei Sorin was tested on the mat and tested literally as he accomplished two great successes in Scotland. Sorin became a world champion in the Masteers category picking-up the gold medal. The second success came the 30 year veteran of the discipline passed his exam to obtain the level of fifth Dan black belt from the WUKF International Federation.
“We always say at our training to have a yes I can attitude,” Alexandru Sorin. “They definitely showed that.”
The next WUKF World will be held in Mexico in July 2024 and the athletes of the Academy will train towards that tournament they will look at bringing the ‘” yes I can,” attitude to that event.
