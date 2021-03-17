Last week Canada Soccer announced the 20 player roster tasked with earning Canada a berth in the Tokyo Games soccer tournament. That task begins now with the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying event in Guadalajara, Mexico from March 18 to the 30th. The top two teams that emerge from this tournament will punch their tickets for Tokyo.
At the helm of the squad is NDG’ Mauro Biello who is the head coach of the Men’s Olympic National Team. If Canada is successful in grabbing one of the two slots, it will mark the first Canadian youth team to ever qualify for an Olympic Games. Players born in 1997 or later are eligible for this qualifying tournament, come the Olympics teams can have up to three overage players on the roster.
“This is a great opportunity for Canada and the Men’s National Team Program to have this chance to qualify for the Olympic Games through Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying,” Mauro Biello said. “We are in a competitive group ahead of a difficult knockout stage, but we have a chance to do something special with this group of young players.”
The team assembled for the competition in Mexico has 10 players with Men’s National Team experience to their credit. That group includes goalkeeper James Pantemis of Kirkland, who is a member of CF Montreal. “I’m happy with the group in terms of how we have a good balance of experienced players, players who have been in our environment, who lived our identity,” Biello said. “And (there’s) some good young, promising guys who could surprise and bring something potentially a little bit different. Overall, when I look at the squad, you have a balance throughout the squad that makes you feel better in how you want to prepare them and in the strategies you want to use.”
However, Canada is not entering the tournament with all the top talent they could have as a number of European clubs did not release their players, including Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. “There were some challenges with some players getting their release,” he said. “It’s only normal, it’s a youth tournament and they have the right to hold back their players based on the tournament starting prior to the (international) FIFA window. There are some players that we were able to negotiate releases and were a little bit more open. Some clubs feel that it’s a great opportunity and adds value to their player and are all for it.”
Another factor hampering player selections was that no players from Toronto FC could be made available due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their training facility. “It’s an unfortunate situation,” he said. “With the pandemic, it’s affected a lot of people, not only in sports, but a lot of people around the world. The first thing is, hopefully, everybody is safe over there because that’s the most important thing.”
Canada is playing out of Group B where they will play open against El Salvador on March 19, face Haiti on March 22 and finish up with Honduras on March 25.
