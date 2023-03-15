Following Deliberation, due diligence and serious thought as to what would benefit the youths taking part in the NDG Minor Baseball program the unanimous decision was made to leave Little League Quebec and join the growing ranks of teams under the Baseball Quebec banner. “This isn’t a knock against Little League Quebec,” NDG Minor Baseball vice-president Noah Sidel said. “They’ve always done a great job but we had to look at what the best course for the longevity of the program was and that was Baseball Quebec. As a committee we are standing on the shoulders of giants like Lionel Geller and James Rankin plus the numerous volunteers who made NDG Minor Baseball what it is today. We want to continue that legacy of giving the best program possible for the kids.”
The big advantage of the changeover is that the B level teams played in house now they will have the chance to test their skills against a variety of opponents. The A level Lynx squads will also get that chance instead of last season’s mix of exhibition and tournament play where there was lots of travelling to get games in.
The organization is gearing up for their first summer where their teams will become part of the Lac St. Louis region. That’s especially good news for kids in Montreal West, Cote St. Luc, Hampstead and Westmount as they are able to register with their confreres from NDG and Cote des Neiges. “Now that we are part of Baseball Quebec we are on the radar,” Sidel said. “We have already seen players who would be in our territory that have had to play summer ball elsewhere. Those kids are very excited that they would now get to play at home.”
Early on in the registration process there are already 200 families signed on and while that represents two-thirds of the total NDG is looking for, there is room to grow. “We’ve added Martin Luther King Park,” He said. “We want to have more of a presence for our players in Cote des Nieges and we are looking at getting diamond time in Cote St. Luc
With this move the Lynx feline family is growing as the A level teams will be the Lynx, the B level squads the Wildcats and the girls program will be the Bobcats, the Bobbies for short. The team names also tie in nicely with the theme of the NDG hockey and soccer pograms where the Cougars and Panthers prowl. “Why not the Blue Jays or the Yankees,” he said. “Why would any Montrealer ever cheer for the Blue Jays after the way they stabbed the Expos in the back or choose a Major League team that doesn’t care anything about you? Montreal has a 150 year history of baseball and NDG Minor Baseball has been around for 75 years.”
To find out more about registering with the program go to www.ndgbaseball.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.