It was a classic meeting of rivals on Sunday evening at Kirkland’s Smiley Park with NDG earning a tight 2-1 road win over Lakeshore in U17 F Ligue de Soccer Elite du Quebec (LSEQ) play. A late game penalty tally by Anais Oularbi delivered the victory and kept NDG perfect with a 4-0 record. “Everyone gets up to face Lakeshore,” NDG coach Damien Jurie said. “The team was definitely motivated to face them on their home pitch.” NDG struck early on a highlight reel goal by Krystina Syragakis as she won a foot race with a Lakeshore defender down the right sideline. Syragakis deep in the Lakeshore zone struck the ball that kissed the left post and caromed into the net five minutes into play. That was Syragakis eighth goal in four games. From that point there was ebb and flow of attacks with keepers Bianca Stevens-Cardin of NDG and Lakeshore’s Alyssa Zalac-Purkins frustrating the advances of the offensive attacks. “We adjusted at the half,” Lakeshore coach Steven Donaldson said. “We told the girls to pay attention to their midfielders to press more.” That tactic paid dividends as it led to the equalizer during the 56th minute of play. A steal of the ball was sent to Leia Khairy streaking down the right side. Khairy shook off a pair of NDG defenders and from just inside the box delivered a solid left-footed shot that bested Stevens-Cardin. The two opponents looked to break the 1-1 draw and it took a foul in the box to be the deciding factor. With seven minutes remaining, Syragakis was tripped inside the box, which sent Oularbi to the spot to take the attempt. Oularbi stroked the ball with authority, sending it just past the outreached lunge by Lakeshore’s Zalac-Purkis. “To me, that was a 1-1 game,” coach Donaldson said. “It’s unfortunate that it had to be decided that way but that’s soccer.” NDG will look to remain perfect as they host the Beauport Royal Select this Sunday at 5:00 pm on the pitch at Martin Luther King Park. “The team is playing very good,” coach Jurie said. “They need to keep playing and supporting each other the way they have been.”
NDG edges Lakeshore in LESQ play
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
