NDG Dragons’ youth program glad to be back on the field

As summer draws to a close so does another successful season for the NDG Dragons Rugby Club’s popular youth program. Following last year’s interruption due to COVID, this summer had a more normal feel for the players, parents and volunteers. Since the launch of the program nine years ago, there has been a steady growth in the number of kids from five to 18 years. “We’ve come a long way,” Matt Kerr, co-founder of the youth program said. “We started out with maybe 10-12 kids on a patch of grass at Girouard Park. This summer coming back from the pandemic we have some 100 kids taking part.”

Those players can be found every Saturday at Confederation Park learning the skills of the game. Thos skills have been well learned over the years as five players from the Dragons have made the U16 Team Quebec squad and another two are now on the U18 Canadian team.

The goal from the start was to offer kids from NDG the opportunity to become part of not just a team but of a club, which is what rugby is. “When we started out there wasn’t much chance for kids to play rugby unless they were in a private school program,” NDG Dragons’ president and youth program co-founder Alain Spitzer said. “We wanted to create a club for all kids in NDG. One where many can walk to the field, not have players from other areas to make an elite travel team.”

The beauty of the Dragons’ program is there are different versions of the sport including flag rugby and touch rugby as they learn important skills like how to tackle properly.

The attraction of the sport of rugby is that it is truly a team game where players must rely on each other to accomplish a goal. “You can have a strong player but one player can’t do it alone,” Kerr said. “That player knows it takes teamwork from everybody, that’s why rugby is such a great sport.”

The kids also had the chance to get back to playing against other clubs as jamborees were permitted. “It was great,” Kerr said. “There were plenty of games for the kids this season, it made for a nice return for them.”

Another important return was the playing of the Raphael Jabbour memorial cup that brings together over 300 players from across Quebec. “It has become “the Cup” to play for,” Spitzer said. “It was so good to be able to have that for the players to take part in this summer.”

With indoor activities being freed up, the Dragons are looking to return to their indoor sessions come February when they would return to Concordia’s Stingerdome.

To find out more about the Dragons go to www.montrealexiles.com/ndg-dragons.