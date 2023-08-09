NDG builds to win over Dollard

The NDG Lynx pulled away from the Dollard Expos to take a 17-7 road win in Lac St. Louis 11U A play at Dollard’s Westminster Park. The hitters started off slowly on both sides but by the third inning they had found their groove as the Lynx and Expos started to send runners across home plate.
Going into the top of the third the game stood tied at 0-0 it was in that inning that NDG parlayed a single, a trio of walks and three errors into a 4-0 lead. Knox Trainor and Logan Stewart were the first to touch home for NDG. Jérémy Quesnel and Bodie Trainor made it 4-0 as they scored on a single Alexis Filion. Those were the first of Filion’s five RBI game as he went 2-for-3 with a pair of free passes. Dollard battled back in the bottom of the third to make it a 4-3 contest with Viraaj Vashi, Raphaël Draiche and Braydin Hochman all finding their way home.
Knox Trainor added one run to the Lynx total in the top of the fourth making it 5-3 for the visitors, then erupted for five runs in the fifth inning take control at 10-3. Filion, Julien Puccio, Noah Polak, William McCutcheon and Stewart padded the Lynx lead. The Expos managed to get three runs back in the home half of the fifth. Deraiche scored on a bases loaded walk to start the proceedings and was followed by Ryan Attalah, Raphael Fournier and Christopher Treskapritti to put the score at 10-7.
NDG sealed the deal with seven runs in the open inning in the top of the sixth. Filion’s two bagger scored Quesnel, Brodie Trainor and Casey Lithwick. Filion would come in to score in to score on a bases loaded walk to Stewart. Rounding out the run production were Stewart, Polak and Knox Trainor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.