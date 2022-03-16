In amateur sports there are coaches and then there are coaches and in the case of the late Carey Ashton who passed away Tuesday, March 8 peacefully at home with his family by his side, he was at an entire higher level of what a coach should be. The fact that Ashton was confined to a wheelchair from the age of 19 due to Muscular Dystrophy, he beat all odds and became a mentor to so many youths over his time as a coach.
The Nova Scotia born Ashton and NDG Minor Baseball became synonymous with success during his time with the Little League Lynx. Ashton began coaching NDG Baseball in 1998 as he coached his son’s team then in 2004 Ashton led NDG Baseball to its first Provincial Championship and advancement to the Canadian Little League National Championships. It was that 2004 Lynx squad that was one win away from being the Canadian representative at the legendary Little League World Series. He would go onto lead five other teams to the Canadian National Championships during his tenure. “Carey was probably the most influential person in NDG Baseball history on the competitive side,” Ashton’s longtime friend and volunteer with NDG Baseball James Rankine said. “He moved NDG Baseball himself towards Canadian National Championship status. The program became known across the country, NDG Baseball is known in BC, Albert, Ontario and Carey Ashton is the genesis of that movement.”
A sports fanatic and student of the game, Ashton also spent several seasons with the McGill University baseball program as a bench coach. He was part of Ernie D’Alessandro’s staff that saw McGill win the National Championship in 2006. “Some of the best times I ever spent on a baseball diamond were spent with Carey,” Ernie D’Alessandro said. “Carey was on my staff at McGill for over 10 years. Two of my most memorable summers were spent on his staff with the NDG Lynx Senior Little League baseball program. Carey was a tireless volunteer that gave everything he had for his players. He was always well prepared and made sure that his players were too. He was always there on time ready to work to help make the team better and his teams always were because of him.”
It was his wit, humour and communication skills that made Ashton the exceptional coach that he was. “Once you met Carey you realized he was a special person,” Rankine said. “Yes he had Muscular Dystrophy and was in a wheelchair and that was a struggle. Because he couldn’t walk he had to communicate and he was a great communicator. I have not seen in my life and I’ve seen a lot of coaches, get more out of any player. He knew what to say, he knew what levers to push to make you get the best out of yourself. Every kid who played for him wanted to win. He was really just an amazing person to be around.”
He was the recipient of numerous awards for his coaching and volunteering efforts, including Ashton being awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for making a significant contribution to the community.
Ashton is survived by his wife of almost 35 years, Sharon (Brackley) and children Wayne, Rebecca (Zakary Bowles), and Taylor
A celebration of Ashton’s life will be held March 24th between 2:30P.M. and 4:00P.M. at Urgel Bourgie 1275 Dollard Ave, Lasalle, Quebec H8N 2J1. In lieu of flowers, donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada in Carey’s name would be greatly appreciated.
