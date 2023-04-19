The Aléo Foundation’s long-standing partnership with National Bank was on display as the two organzations hosted the 31st edition of the National Bank Bursary Program where 37 student-athletes received individual bursaries totaling $130,000. This was the first edition of the bursary program under the Aléo Foundation banner for the organization formerly known as the Fondation de l’athlète d’excellence du Quebec. “Over the years, National Bank has been instrumental in helping the Foundation carry out its mission,” Martin Lavigne, President, Aléo Foundation said. “Thanks to its unwavering support over the past 30 years, we have been able to support hundreds of promising athletes while also building the reputation and credibility of the Foundation. We are very grateful for their dedication and very proud to award National Bank the title of Building Partner.” Among the recipients was a quartet of local student-athletes, featuring a mix of disciplines as well as previous and first time bursary awardees.
Verdun’s Sarah L’Allier picked up her fourth National Bank bursary. It was a $4,000 cheque for the 17 year-old tennis athlete. L’Allier was a doubles champion and a semi-finalist in singles at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) grade 4 junior tournament in Vancouver in July 2022. She was also the U18 Canadian champion in doubles for 2022. She studied in secondary V of the sport-études program at the Collège de Montréal. L’Allier has her sights set on a career in finance administration.
Jung Hee You, also from Verdun and a tennis player collected his second National Bank scholarship, earning $4,000. The 17 year-old was a champion at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) grade 4 junior tournament in Edmonton in June 2022.You was also a finalist at an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Grade 2 junior tournament in Woodbridge, Ontario in April 2022. He is studying in 12th grade at the University of Nebraska High School. He plans to study programming when he attends university.
Outremont’s Patrick Lebeau’s sport of choice is alpine skiing and earned his first National Bank scholarship, $4,000, but his third from Aléo. The 20 year-old was the silver medalist in the super-G of the FIS race in Sugarloaf, Maine, in February 2022. He also finished 10th in the super-G of the FIS race at Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire that same month. Lebeau obtained a college diploma in natural sciences from Collège André-Grasset in the fall of 2022. He is preparing to study for a bachelor’s degree at HEC Montréal in the fall and then wishes to continue with a master’s degree in sports management.
Artistic gymnast Cristella Brunetti-Burns received her first National Bank bursary in the amount of $4,000. The 15 year-old Kirkland native was the silver medalist on beam and bronze on vault in the junior category at Elite Canada in January 2023. She earned silver on the beam in the junior category at the Pan American Championships in July 2022. Brunetti-Burns studies in the sport-études program at John Rennie High School and envisions herself as a coach or physiotherapist at the end of her sports career.
Alexia Chevrier became a second time National Bank scholarship recipient as she collected a $2,000 bursary. The 16 year-old softball player from Saint Lazare was a member of the silver medal winning Team Quebec from the Canada Summer Games held in Niagara Falls last August. She also took part in the U17 Canadian team camp in the summer of 2022. A secondary V student at Collège Bourget, Chevrier wants to become a paramedic in the future.
