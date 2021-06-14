National Bank Open served provincial health authorities’ approval

Toronto, Monday June 14, 2021 — Tennis Canada confirmed on Monday that the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal has received a letter of approval from the provincial health authorities in Quebec for the event to take place under its submitted protocols. As per federal health requirements, these protocols are now being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.
At this stage, the provincial approval in Montreal is for a broadcast-only scenario without fans. However, Tennis Canada remains optimistic the improving vaccination situation and COVID-19 case decline rates, as well as the recent announcements by the Quebec government bode well for limited fan attendance in Montreal.
Regarding the National Bank Open in Toronto, Tennis Canada continues to hold productive discussions with all levels of government regarding their health guidelines. We hope to receive similar approvals from the Ontario government on our broadcast-only protocols in Toronto soon. Today’s announcement from the Government of Ontario on its framework for the resumption of sport is a step in the right direction.
Tennis Canada can also confirm the option of hosting in the United States is no longer being considered as a potential alternative and the organization is focused solely on hosting the tournaments in Canada. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the USTA and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which had emerged as our most likely destination in the United States, for their support in helping us explore this potential option.
Tennis Canada hopes to have confirmed scenarios in place for Toronto and Montreal in the coming weeks. The health and safety of players, fans, staff and the general public will remain, however, our top priority.
