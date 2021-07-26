National Bank Open gets green light from federal public health authorities

On Monday, Tennis Canada confirmed it has received a letter of approval from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to host the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montréal and Toronto, in keeping with its proposed protocols. Both tournaments have now been issued all the necessary authorizations from every level of government and can officially host the world’s best in women’s and men’s tennis from August 7 to 15.

As per the latest measures in both Quebec and Ontario, the events in Montreal and Toronto will be permitted to host fans. Ticket sales for the women’s tournament in Montréal are already underway, and the event plans to host 5,000 fans at each session. Tickets for the men’s tournament go on sale today. The National Bank Open in Toronto is also expected to host around 5,000 spectators per session.

“After a two-year wait, we are very happy to finally confirm the very first edition of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers will be going ahead this year,” said Eugène Lapierre, Tournament Director of the Montréal tournament. “In the last few months, we have worked extremely hard to create protocols that will ensure the safety of everyone involved in our events, in collaboration with municipal, provincial and federal authorities. The Tennis Canada team and I would like to sincerely thank them for their support in this difficult situation. Their help was invaluable, and it is the reason we are able to organize a safe tournament for everyone today.”

“There are no words to describe how delighted we are to finally be able to host world-class tennis again in Montréal and Toronto,” added Gavin Ziv, Managing Director of the National Bank Open in Toronto. “This is such incredible news for tennis fans across the country. The National Bank Open generates 90% of the revenue Tennis Canada successfully invests in tennis development every year, and the very fact that we are able to host tournaments this year will have a positive impact on the future of our sport. This outcome would not have been possible without the support of the Public Health Agency of Canada, PHAC, and sports and tourism ministries at all levels of government. Special thanks to the Ministry of Canadian Heritage and specifically to Sport Canada, an excellent partner in helping us bring back these two key events in the Canadian sports system.”

“Tennis has played an important role in keeping Canadians inspired, active and healthy over the last year, and our government is pleased that Tennis Canada will host the National Bank Open and welcome the sport’s greatest players back to Montreal and Toronto this year”, said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The highest priority of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers is to ensure the health and safety of players, fans, staff and the public. Tennis Canada invites everyone to read about the COVID-19 health measures at www.omniumbanquenationale.com for the event in Montréal and www.nationalbankopen.com for the event in Toronto.

Tickets to the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

Tickets to the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers are on sale now. With 18 members of the WTA Top 20 and a star-studded player field for the ATP event – such as reigning champion Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas - IGA Stadium in Montréal and Aviva Centre in Toronto will be the stage for some thrilling tennis.

To purchase tickets for the tournament in Montréal, go to www.omniumbanquenationale.com. For tickets to the tournament in Toronto, go to www.nationalbankopen.com.