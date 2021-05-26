Nathan Zsombor-Murray is money in the bank thanks to Beneva

The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) is entering a new chapter in its partnership with La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services with the announcement of an investment of $ 200,000 over the next two years by Beneva, the company formed when La Capitale merged with SSQ Insurance. This was announced recently as $ 80,000 in scholarships was being awarded to 23 student-athletes. Among the recipients was diver Nathan Zsombor-Murray from Pointe-Claire.
This marked the fourth time that Zsombor-Murray has received the support of a La Capitale (now Beneva) bursary. He was presented with a cheque for $4,000 for academic excellence.
It has been a busy season for Zsombor-Murray, even with the pandemic. In February he partnered with Vincent Riendeau at the Montreal virtual World Cup event to take bronze. That performance gave the duo a spot in the Tokyo Olympics a goal that Zsombor-Murray has dreamt of for a long time. In May the tandem repeated the bronze finish at another World Series meet and Zsombor-Murray finished fifth in the 10m individual final. Working towards the Olympics, Zsombor-Murray is aiming to crack the 500 point barrier.
Scholastically, the John Rennie student is in Secondary V in sports concentration where he has an 84 percent average. His plan is to study to become a mechanical, electrical or architectural engineer.
