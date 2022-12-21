MWH Knights are kings of Centre Sud Tournament

The U13 A Montreal West-Hampstead Knights won four games over two days to claim the Centre Sud Tournament championship. The Knights defeated the MRO Devils 2-0 in the title tilt to claim the banner and gold medals.
It was a grueling schedule of two games each day but MWH showed they had the work ethic to get to the final.
In the opening game the Knights took a 2-1 shootout decision over MRO. Following a scoreless first Logan Goyette broke the ice 6:42 into the middle frame. That 1-0 lead stood until late in the third when the Devils managed to pot the equalizer setting the stage for overtime. There was no solution in the extra period so that sent the shooters to centre ice. It was Goyette providing the margin of victory while Knights’ goalie MJ Hadid denied the opposition.
Game two saw MWH average a goal per period to build a 3-0 cushion as they earned a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks. It was a quick strike in the first at the 1:26 mark by Kohl Hilf with helpers going to Goyette and Nathan Hamilton. Elijah Raffoul authored an unassisted tally at 3:17 of the second to put the Knights up 2-0. Before the third period was two minutes in, Hamilton made it 3-0 with an assist from Hilf.
The Knights grounded the Pointe Aux Trembles Jets 5-2 on Sunday morning to punch their ticket to the finals. MWH built a three goal cushion deep into the middle period before the Jets made it interesting. Goals off the sticks of Goyette, Raffoul and Robert Small provided the edge. PAT closed out the second and struck seven seconds into the third to make it a one goal game, 3-2. The Knights responded to the Jets outburst with a pair of goals to seal the deal. Hamilton hit for the insurance marker and Goyette’s second of the game put the game out of reach.
It was a rematch in the championship game against MRO that had the fans on the edge of their seat as it took until the third period for any goals to find the back of the net. The Knights’ netminder MJ Hadid and Lukas Wrese-Di Palma were freezing out all shooters. Finally near the midpoint of the third period Hamilton converted a pass from Benjamin Donlan to break the ice. Then at 8:08 of the third Nathaniel Grossman, who earned player of the game honours, put the Knights up 2-0 with an assist from Small. Hadid barred the door and earned the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.