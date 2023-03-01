Mustangs ride to win over Natturaliit Academy in Junior A play

The Vaudreuil-Dorion Mustangs 2 held off a determined Natturaliit Academy squad for a 7-4 win in Lac St. Louis Junior A action. Natturaliit was short on the bench but long on skill as their nine skaters and goaltender Ryan Baulne turned in a solid performance in the loss.
The visiting Mustangs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as they potted a pair 43 seconds apart in the early part of the opening period. Peter Marshall opened the scoring with a breakaway effort as he found the top right corner 3:01 into the first. Raphael Piché made it 2-0 shortly after the opening tally as he converted a pass from Adam Blackie.
Natturaliit made several advances into the Mustangs’ territory but Mustang goalie Jeremie Barron stifled several quality chances taken by the home side. Zachary Cyrenne made it a one goal affair when he bested Barron near the midpoint of the period. Barron and Baulne denied all shooters through the balance of the period sending the game into the break 2-1 in favour of the Mustangs.
From the drop of the puck to open the middle period, Natturaliit got the equalizer 28 seconds from the start of the period. Mathis Boucher fired an ice level shot from the left point that found its way through traffic and into the right side of the net. The Mustangs reclaimed the lead on Alexis Poulin’s bar down goal from right in front at the 9:23 mark.
The game went into the final period with the visitors holding on to that 3-2 advantage. Vaudreuil-Dorion went ahead 4-2 just before the period was two minutes in on a powerplay opportunity. Blackie was credited with the goal as an attempt to clear the puck ended up bouncing off Baulne’s pad and in. On the ensuing faceoff Clément Malboeuf raced down the right side cut to the net and fired a wrister past Barron pulling his team back to within one goal a mere 12 seconds following the Mustangs’ marker.
Blackie did put the puck in the net for the next Mustang goal, an unassisted tally giving his squad an insurance marker. Natturaliit got back to a one goal deficit during a net front scrum that culminated with Raphael Beaulieu-Raymond banging the puck just inside the right post. With 4:23 to play Alexis Malboeuf-Boyer’s shot from the left dot kissed the inside of the right post putting the Mustangs up 6-4. With Baulne on the bench in favour of an extra skater, Andreaz Pateridis struck for an empty net goal to seal the win.
