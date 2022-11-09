Mustangs gallop to Doug Britton Bowl victory

The North Shore Mustangs capped off a season played to perfection despite a flurry of injuries as the Mustangs defeated the defending champs, the Lakeshore Cougars 25-13 Sunday afternoon at St. Leonard’s Stade Hebert. “We had more season ending injuries this year then I’ve had iin my 28 years of coaching at North Shore,” Mustangs’ head coach Jason Jourdenais said. “To think we’d be in this position at the end of the season, you wouldn’t think that. These kids really came through. Lakeshore is an outstanding team, well coached, disciplined. This game was what you’d expect in a final. The two teams that deserved to be here were here.”
North Shore and Lakeshore fought to a 7-7 score through the first half but the Mustangs came out with more gallop in their game to pull ahead and take the title.
In the opening half Lakeshore was on the board first with a one point rouge following a promising opening series. North Shore took the lead Dyondrea Fraser-Allen raced 21 yards to the left making it just inside the cone for six. Hayden Craig’s convert made it a 7-1 contest.
That score stood late into the second quarter and with only 30 seconds left to the break Cougar quarterback Adam Perks connected with Massimo Moufrage on a 25 yard pass for the score pulling the game even at 7-7.
On their first series of the second half North Shore took the lead for good on a play from the Cougar 45 as Mustang QB Logan Trepanier found receiver Maxim Guenette for the touchdown giving the Mustangs a 13-7 edge. A booming punt by Mustang Craig resulted in a safety adding two points to the North Shore total making it a 15-7 contest.
A pair of interceptions both tipped away and into the arms of Mustang defenders played into the scoring for North Shore. The first put the ball in play on the Lakeshore 27 and that series culminated in Shekai Mills-Knight bulling his way nine yard into the end zone. With Craig’s convert added in North Shore had a comfortable 22-7 lead. The next pick ended with a successful field goal by Craig from 25 yards out to put North Shore up 25-7.
There was no quit in the Cougars and they were rewarded with 1:23 left in the game as Benjamin Eglenceyan found the end zone, closing out the scoring. “Hats off to North Shore,” Cougar head coach Stefan Fiore said. “We had a quarterback that never played quarterback in his life and did a fantastic job. We had two running backs that never played running back, three linebackers that never played linebackers and a converted offensive lineman from last year to a linebacker. Nothing negative to say, we had a great season.
Post game awards went to North Shore’s Riley Michaud and Lakeshore’s Caleb Perks as linemen of the game. Game MVP’s were Moufrage for the Cougars and Mills-Knight for the Mustangs.
