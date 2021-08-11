MRO hangs tough in loss to Pointe Claire

Pointe Claire logged a 9-1 win over their MRO counterparts in Lac St. Louis U10M play Saturday morning on the Terra Cotta pitch but the final score was not indicative of the level of play by the visitors.
MRO arrived with just seven players, a trio of them call-ups, a problem not uncommon at this time of the year when there are vacations and family commitments to deal with. The visiting side hung tough throughout the match, including through the second half when they were down a player. To their credit MRO’s players went full out from the opening touch to the final whistle even when the game was out of reach. “It was difficult for the boys but I am proud of them,” MRO coach Zouhair El Kharrim said. “They all played hard and stayed focused on the game.”
Pavlos Papadopoulos opened the scoring for the home side with a shot from the left that kissed the inside of the right post to make it a 1-0 contest in the third minute of play. That was the first of two on the day for Papadopoulos.
In the seventh minute Leqian Chen stroked the ball from 20 yards out to find the back of the net. That made it 2-0 and would stand as the game winning tally. With Pointe Clair up 3-0 following Cameron Lewal’s goal, his first of two, MRO’s hard work was rewarded. Matthew Marciante notched the shutout buster making it a 3-1 match as his low drive eluded Pointe Claire’s keeper’s grasp.
Adding to the scoring by Pointe Claire were Vincent Pepin with a pair, Lincoln Lawal and Logan Bedic. “We try to make it even (in a game like this),” Pointe Claire coach Christophe Leconte said. “We work on specifics of how we want them to play. Work at more technique, less running.”
