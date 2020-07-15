It took a late game goal to produce the final 1-0 outcome for the MRO Griffons over the Pierrefonds Cobras last Friday night on the turf of Grier Park in Pierrefonds as the Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer Association launched week one of the 2020 campaign. For all in attendance, it wasn’t about a win, lose or draw of the match, it was about something natural, the way it should be on a July Friday, night albeit with a couple of adaptations like hand sanitizer for the spectators and social distancing. “It was great to be out here and see the team playing,” Pierrefonds’ head coach Shauna Skoda said. MRO coach Phillip Estacio noted, “Up to last week we hadn’t even finalized our roster so it is good knowing we have a season ahead of us.” MRO was sharp on the attack spending a good deal of time in their attacking third but the Cobras were also sharp on the defensive side of the ledger. Paced by the solid play of their keeper Laeticia Kachiche and on point clearing by the Pierrefonds’ defence unit the game went into the second half deadlocked at nil-nil. It took a perfectly placed shot by MRO’s Jeanne Cartier in the 56th minute of play to break the tie. Cartier stroked the ball from the left just outside the top of the box to find the top right corner. While MRO had out chanced Pierrefonds, getting that goal was a relief for coach Estacio. “In a 0-0 game all it takes is one mistake on our part and we would be behind,” Estacio said. “Getting that goal was very big.” The Cobras had a few flurries in the Griffons zone but keeper Mathilde Arsenault was up to the challenges and recorded a clean sheet to begin her year. Coach Skoda liked what she saw from her team in the season opening loss. “The girls worked hard in training,” Skoda said. “They want to play, they want to compete and I was pleased with what I saw from them tonight.”
MRO charms Cobras to launch soccer season
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
