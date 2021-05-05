When Troy Vincent, NFL Executive VP of Football Operations stepped to the microphone to announce the Washington football team’s third round selection, Montreal Benjamin St. Juste, a cornerback, was tapped as the 74th player picked overall in the NFL’s 2021 draft.
The fact that his hard work and perseverance had paid off, the 23 year-old St. Juste was still letting the fact he had been drafted sink in the next day during a Zoom video conference. ““I’m always someone who takes a bit more time to just reflect on everything, call up my mom and dad and just chat about it,” Benjamin St. Juste said. ““It will probably be the next few days when I really realize what I did.”
This moment would have seen improbable a few seasons back for the former North Shore player who began his college career in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines where he appeared in three games in 2017. A serious hamstring injury that he sustained in 2018 caused him to retire from football. Following his recovery St. Juste was missing the game and entered the NCAA transfer portal where he got the opportunity from Minnesota to go for a visit. That visit turned into a return to play and in 18 games for the Golden Gophers, St. Juste had a remarkable comeback logging 59 tackles (47 solo), and 11 passes defended. “I think adversity played a big role in my journey,” the 6-foot-3, 205-pound St. Juste said. “Going through barriers, going through adversity that shapes your character, that shapes your personality and it gets the best out of you. It shows you if you really love football. I came out stronger and I think I put me in the position I am in today.”
St. Juste came out of the CEGEP du Vieux Montreal program and feels it was his time there that helped to prepare him for the road ahead. “Vieux Montreal is one of the most historical schools,” he said. “Great football teams, a great organization, great coaches. My head coach played at Michigan and that gave me a chance to get a little bit of knowledge, a little intel as what it was going to be like south of the border at Michigan and moving onto the NFL. They prepared me very well.”
Projected to go in the fourth round, St. Juste became a third rounder when Washington came calling. There had been lots of interaction with Washington prior to draft and other organizations were also expressing interest in St. Juste. Those teams did not materialize, allowing Washington to snatch up St. Juste but maybe not as a cornerback. “I think Washington has a specific plan for me,” he said. “I think I might not just play corner, I might be moved around inside at safety, all around. I don’t know yet about the specific plan but I think that’s it.”
St. Juste will take the first steps to making the Washington roster as rookie camp opens on May 15. “The hardest thing to do in the NFL is not make it, it’s staying in it,” he said. “I got picked, now I’ve got to stay in it. I have to make an instant impact and have a great career in the NFL.”
