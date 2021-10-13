Montrealer Noah Eisenberg hopes to rock Gibraltar in Division 1 soccer

Montreal’s Noah Eisenberg who pursued his dream to play professional soccer across the pond where he signed with Llangefni Town FC, playing in the Welsh 2nd division has upgraded to Division 1 play. Eisenberg has signed on with Europa Point FC in Gibraltar, which plays in the top division there. “I sometimes go wow thinking about how far I’ve come,” Noah Eisenberg said. “But every day I’m hungrier that I get closer to my goals. I don’t have one league or one place I’m trying to get to. I just want to keep climbing the ladder and get as high as I can while I develop as a player and a person.; to prove to myself that I can get to the top.”
This opportunity presented itself despite a shortened campaign last season due to the pandemic. His time in Wales helped Eisenberg to reach Division 1 status. “Wales was definitely huge step in my career,”Eisenberg said. “It was a really good standard of football and helped to prepare me to play in Gibraltar.”
The 23 year-old centre midfielder has an extensive soccer resume including St. George’s school, the MRO Griffons in Lac St. Louis and Boisbriand FC in U17 AAA play. Noah has also represented Canada in the Maccabiah Games; he has always searched for challenges. “I tell people I was born with a ball at my feet,” Eisenberg said. “My friends played basketball, hockey and football but I had no interest. I love running and kicking the ball, soccer is what I have always wanted and I always said I wanted to play professional soccer.”
A tough, physical midfielder, Eisenberg feels his style of play will fit in nicely with Europa Point. He is getting extra playing time as he is on the roster with the main team and is also a fixture on the U 23 squad where he is the vice captain. “There are 15 U23 players on the first team and we all play on the U23 team,” he said. “It’s still first division but for U23 teams and we all get more playing time”
Playing at this level also offers other possibilities to compete against Europe’s best. The top four teams will get the chance to compete for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. “Our owner has invested in this club and his goal is for us to make those tournaments,” he said. “To qualify for the two biggest tournaments in the world is what we aspire to.”
