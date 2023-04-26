There’s no doubt that Montreal is a huge sports town when it comes to enjoying their teams. There has been longevity for the Canadiens, the two incarnations of the Alouettes, even the Expos enjoyed a good run and the FC Montreal (Impact) soccer squad. More recently the Laval Rocket of the AHL , the Montreal Alliance of the Canadian Elite Basketball League and the Montreal Tundra of The Basketball League have joined the sports scene. The Alliance will open their second home half of the season on Friday, May 26 against the Niagara River Lions with a 7:30 pm tipoff at the Verdun Auditorium. Over the six decades of The Suburban there have been several others teams in a variety of sports that have come and gone. Below is a walk down memory lane of these squads that are in the mists of Montreal sports history.

Montreal Beavers

There was a point when there were two pro football teams in town with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL and the Montreal Beavers also playing in the CFL but that was the American based Continental Football League. The franchise began as the Indianapolis Warriors in 1961 in the United Football League and after four seasons moved on to Fort Wayne in 1965 as a charter member of the Continental Football League but financial woes created a path to Montreal. The club was sold to a group from Montreal headed up by Johnny Newman, a former Alouette who had established the successful Beaver construction company, the reason for the name of the franchise. It was a brief two year tenure for the Beavers as fans didn’t give much of a damn about the Beavers. Following the 1966 and 1967 campaigns, the club folded before the 1968 season.

Montreal Concorde

When the Montreal Alouettes floundered when owner Nelson Skalbania returned the franchise to the league, Expos’ owner Charles Bronfman stepped into the breach. Bronfman made it clear he would not deal with Skalbania but was ready to establish a replacement franchise on short notice. The CFL awarded the franchise to Bronfman on May 14, 1982 but Skalbania was a fly in the ointment as he claimed to own the rights of the name, logo and intellectual property even though he had given up the franchise. Bronfman decided to forego any possibilities of a lawsuit or negotiating with Skalbania and the Concordes was born in reference to the supersonic Concorde jet.The Concordes inherited the franchise history and records of the 1946-1981 Alouettes. Bronfman retained most of the Alouettes’ coaching staff, including recently hired head coach Joe Galat, and most of the Alouettes’ front office personnel. The Concordes also retained the CFL rights of all Alouettes players. In an effort to bring the team’s expenses under control, former NFL players signed by Skalbania’s Alouettes were released from their contracts. A nine-game losing streak to end the season doomed the 1982 Concordes to a 2–14 record – the worst record in franchise history (percentage points below the 1969 Als). The team gradually rebounded on the field over the next three years. While the on field product improved, attendance did not keep pace with the team’s performance. Off the field, financial losses mounted as the average attendendance fell below 10,000 a game, and the league’s presenting television sponsor (Carling O’Keefe brewery) dropped out prior to the 1987 season. That was the beginning of the end for the franchise. Bronfman made it clear he would not field a team for the 1987 season unless the club sold thousands of additional season tickets. When those season ticket sales failed to materialize and a viable ownership group willing to acquire the franchise led to the Concordes folding on June 24, 1987, just a day before the 1987 season started.

That led to a nine year absence of the Montreal market in the CFL until 1996 when the owners of the Baltimore Stallions relocated to Montreal. The Stallions had been the most successful American based franchise of the CFL with the 1995 Grey Cup to their record but the club was disbanded allowing the re-birth of the Alouettes for the 1996 season.

Montreal Machine

The absence of pro football was briefly plugged by the Montreal Machine, the only Canadian team in the World League of American Football (WLAF), a springtime developmental professional league set up by the National Football League that played in 1991 and 1992. The Machine’s average game attendance was 31,888 in their first year of play, well above the league average and above expectations. It dropped to 25,254 in their second and final season. After two years, the Machine, and the entire WLAF, was put on “hiatus” by the NFL. During their brief time here the Machine did get to host the World Bowl in 1992 where the Sacremento Surge defeated the Orlando Thunder 21-17 before a crowd of 43,789 at the Olympic Stadium.

Montreal Voyageurs

The Laval Rocket is the second time the Montreal Canadiens have had their top farm team nearby, the first being the Montreal Voyageurs. The Vees were here for only two seasons from 1969 to 1971 before relocating to Nova Scotia. The team played out of the Montreal Forum and arrived in 1969 after the Canadiens transferred their Central Hockey League affiliate, the Houston Apollos, to Montreal. That move was made due to five seasons of low attendance and travel costs for the Apollos.

The Montreal Junior Canadiens

The Montreal Junior Canadiens played out of the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) from 1961 to 1972 playing out of the Montreal Forum. In 1961 the franchise switched to the OHA to compete at the major junior level because at the time the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) did not exist. By 1972 the QMJHL had been in operation for three years, giving the province major junior competition for the first time. The Q obviously wanted a team in the province’s largest city, and was threatening a lawsuit to force the Junior Canadiens back into the Quebec-based league. Over the summer of 1972 the OHA granted the Junior Habs a “one-year suspension” of operations, while team ownership transferred the team and players into the Q. The club was re-branded as the Montreal Bleu Blanc Rouge for their Q debut. The Bleu Blanc Rouge played for three seasons before being renamed Montreal Juniors. The team played for seven seasons as the Montreal Juniors before moving to Verdun. The Verdun Juniors were assembled by general manager Eric Taylor, and coached by Pierre Creamer. After two very successful seasons, the team revived its old name to become the Verdun Jr. Canadiens. The club remained in Verdun from 1984 through 1989 but three consecutive seasons placing last in the QMJHL saw the team sold was sold after the 1988–89 season to become the Saint-Hyacinthe Laser.

Montreal Rocket

The Montreal Rocket marked the return of major junior hockey to the city playing in the QMJHL from 1999 to 2003.The team was named in honour of legendary Hab Maurice Richard. The club played out of two rinks, the Maurice Richard Arena and the Bell Centre. The team played its home games at both the Maurice Richard Arena and the Bell Centre. The Rocket fizzled out in 2003 due to lagging fan support and huge financial losses. The franchise was relocated to Prince Edward Island as the PEI Rocket until 2013 when the club was re-named the Charlottetown Islanders.

Montreal Junior Hockey Club

The Montreal Junior Hockey Club marked the return of the Q to the Verdun Auditorium when the St. John’s Fog Devils relocated there following the 2007-2008 season. It was a short-lived experiment as a group led by former Laval Rocket coach Joel Bouchard acquired the franchise for the 2011-2012 season. The club was moved to Boisbriand where they play to this day as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Montreal Olympique

The Montreal Olympique competed in the North American Soccer League (NASL) from 1971 to 1973. The team played out of the Autostade and at the Universite de Montreal. The club was founded on 5 January 1971 with the announcement being made by Montreal Alouettes’ owner Sam Berger and NASL chairman Lamar Hunt as the ninth NASL franchise. The Olympiques finished the 1971season with a league worst record of four wins, five draws and fifteen losses while averaging only 2,440 attendance, also a league worst. A player of note in the 1972 season was future National Hockey League player Jim Corsi on the club’s roster.The Olympiques ended the 1972 season in third place of the Northern Division with a record of four wins, five draws and five losses and averaging 2,308 fans a game. For the 1973 season, the team moved back to Autostade for its home matches. Montreal finished the 1973 season with a record of five wins, four draws and ten losses. In September of 1973, it was reported that the contracts of both the general manager and coach were not renewed. Team owner Sam Berger announced that if the team did not find a suitable stadium for soccer, the club would not continue and they didn’t as the Olympiques folded shortly following that statement.

Montreal Manic

“Le Manic” as the team was known to their fan faithful was Montreal’s first professional soccer team since the Montreal Olympique of the NASL folded in 1973. The team was named after a river in northeast Quebec that featured a massive hydroelectric project. The Manic competed from 1981 to 1983 on their home pitch at the Olympic Stadium. The team played as the Philadelphia Fury from 1978 through 1980 before relocating to Montreal. The highpoint for the club came when an Olympic Stadium crowd of 58,542 ,the largest-ever to see an NASL playoff game outside the New York Cosmos’ Giants Stadium witnessed the Manic defeat the Chicago Sting in the opening match before the series shifted to Chicago where the Manic lost twice and were eliminated. In 1982 the Manic performed better in the regular season than in 1981, but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

In 1983 the interest in the team and the average attendance fell sharply. The Manic’s opening home game in 1983 had only 6,460 fans in the stands. The club took a Canadian content direction for 1984, which contributed greatly in the demise of the franchise. The club lacked profitability due to a myriad of issues. That formula of losses, high rents, no television deal and no concession profits going to the club led to the Manic becoming insolvent.

Montreal Dragons

The Montreal Dragons competed in the now defunct National Basketball League in 1993, but did not complete their first season and disbanded on June 10, 1993.During their first and only season, the Dragons won 6 games and lost 11 games. The Dragons were coached by Eric Dennis and the roster included notable players Reggie Cross, George Ackles, Dwight Walton, and Wayne Yearwood. The team’s home court was the Verdun Auditorium. Since the disbandment of the Dragons, there have been several other short-lived pro basketball teams in Montreal.

Montreal Matrix

The Montreal Matrix first season was in 2005–06 and their home court was the Centre Pierre Charbonneau. The team was known as the Montreal Royal for the 2007–08 season but then returned to the club’s original name. The team ceased operations prior to the 2008-09 campaign

Montreal Sasquatch

The Montreal Sasquatch played out of the Premier Basketball League, the team started the 2008-09 season but after undergoing ownership problems and playing only a handful of games there were no more Sasquatch spotting on the hardwood as the team folded.

Montreal Jazz

The Montreal Jazz played its only season in the National Basketball League of Canada in the 2012-13 season replacing the Laval Kebs who would have played out of the Colisée de Laval. The Jazz played its home games at the Centre Pierre Charbonneau. After finishing the 2012-13 season with a disappointing 2-38 record and having no owner, the NBL Canada Board of Governors decided to suspend the Jazz for the 2013-14 season. The club never returned following that suspended season.

Montreal Quebecois

The Montreal Quebecois was the city’s first professional lacrosse team debuting in 1974 when the original National Lacrosse League (NLL), not affiliated with the present National Lacrosse League, opened for business with six teams. It was a brief history as the league folded immediately following the 1975 season. Canadiens legendary tough guy John Ferguson and Nelson Stoll were the main investors in the Montreal Quebecois. Sidney Salomon III, owner of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, had originally owned 50 percent of this team, but the other Ferguson and Stoll bought him out, becoming the sole owners of the franchise. The team moved into the Montreal Forum for their home games. Ferguson was pressed into service as the team’s coach in year one when Bill Bradley, the original manager, decided he wanted to play on the team.

Montreal Express

The Montreal Express played in the National Lacrosse League for the 2002 season but fell to inactive status for the 2003 and 2004 campaigns. That status resulted in the franchise being returned to the NLL following the 2004 season. The league sold the rights of the franchise to a group from Minnesota and the Storm was born for the 2005 season.

Montreal Roadrunners

The Montreal Roadrunners played from 1994 to 1997 in the Roller Hockey International circuit. Their home games for the first two seasons were at the Montreal Forum with their final two campaigns featuring their home games at the newly built Molson Centre . The name Roadrunners was given due to Habs’ legend Yvan Cournoyer who was involved with the club. The Hall of Fame Cournoyer felt that roller hockey’s fast pace mirrored his style of play. A player of note with the Roadrunners was Patrice Lefebvre who won back-to-back Daoust Cups in Bantam AA with the Montreal Hurons.