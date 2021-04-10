Montreal’s Khem Birch has left the Orlando Magic and signed with the Toronto Raptors after clearing waivers Saturday. The 28 year old Birch will be joining fellow Montrealer Chris Boucher on the Raptors’ roster. He travelled to Tampa to ink his contract late Saturday afternoon and could suit up for Sunday’s match against the New York Knicks.
On leaving Orlando and the Magic, Birch tweeted, “Wow. Thank you to the @orlandomagic organization, front office, my teammates, coaches, & all the fans for an amazing 3.5years. I’m lost for words on what the city of Orlando has meant to me & my family! Beyond grateful I’m excited for the next chapter of my career with @raptors.”
Birch went undrafted following his college career at Pittsburgh and UNLV, but his play in the G League, Turkey and Greece led to his signing with the Magic in 2017. The 6-foot-9 centre was averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game this season with Orlando but should log more floor time with Toronto.
Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse knows what Birch can bring to the mix as he was a member of Team Canada that Nurse coached in the FIBA Basketball World Cup that took place in China in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.