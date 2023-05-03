Montreal’s Fernandez contributes to Canada’s advancing to Bill Jean King Cup Finals

At the recent Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers held in Vancouver, Montreal’s Leylah Annie Fernandez figured in prominently in helping Canada to earn a berth in the BJK Cup finals set for this November. Canada defeated Team Belgium by a 3-2 score in the event with Fernandez besting Ysaline Bonaventure in singles and then teamed up with Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Belgium’s Greet Minnen and Kirsten Flipkens. Those wins
Going into her singles match, Canada and Belgium were tied at 1-1 after splitting their opening day matches. That win on day one was thanks to Fernandez, ranked 50th in the world, as she handled her opponent Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3 giving Canada a 1-0 lead. “Belgium is a super tough team and to get the win was very important for us to start off
the weekend,” Lehlah Annie Fernandez said following her win,” I’m glad I was able to perform well and help my team as much as possible.”
Fernandez fell behind 4-0 in the opening set and lost that to Bonaventure 6-4. Fernandez put that setback behind her to rally to take the second set 7-5. She built on that momentum and claimed the deciding third set by a solid 6-2 performance. “In the first set, I got 3-0 and I think I finally settled down in the game,”Fernandez said. “Even though the score wasn’t going my way I felt like things were turning around. Second set, same thing. I was just trying to enjoy myself. So I told myself ‘just smile’ and I started smiling, a couple of times and it helped me. It also helped that I have a great support team on the bench that was lifting me up in tough moments and the crowd definitely helped.”
With the Belgium side taking the next match in singles as Minnen got the best of Canada’s Katherine Sebov that set the stage for the doubles match to be the key to advancing. Dabrowski and Fernandez were up to the challenge as the duo dispatched Minnen and Flipkens in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. Fernandez and Drabowski dominated their opponents from the first serve to the final volley.
