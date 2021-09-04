Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime survives in five

For the third time in four Grand Slams in 2021, Félix Auger-Aliassime found himself in a fifth set after blowing a two-set lead.

But just like he did at Wimbledon, the 21-year-old managed to pull himself together late and escaping with a five-set win, this time edging Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

It was no secret that Auger-Aliassime would be the aggressor in the match and it showed as he hit 76 winners, including 27 aces, but also committed 74 unforced errors. His first serve was a key difference maker, as he won 82 percent of his first serve points, including several as he rallied from love-30 down serving out the match.

He will now look to improve on his 2020 performance in New York, where he lost in the fourth round to the eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

Early on, the Canadian made a point of coming to the net often in the early stages and hit a clean volley winner to set up an early break point, which he was gifted when Bautista Agut sent a routine shot long. The aggressive tactics continued to pay off as Auger-Aliassime hung on to that one break to take the opening set.

He stayed closer to the baseline in the second set, but eventually the Spaniard cracked under the 12th seed’s relentless assault as Auger-Aliassime turned defence into offence at the end of a long rally and ripped a forehand winner to break for a 5-4 lead. He then held to love to take a two-set lead.

Auger-Aliassime looked well on his way to victory when he broke early in the third set, but Bautista Agut was not going away quietly, breaking right back. The Spaniard then broke again as the 12th seed served to stay in the set at 4-5, sending the match to a fourth set.

The fourth went in a similar way as the third, with Auger-Aliassime surrendering a late break to drop the set to send the match to a decider.

Looking to avoid a repeat of his heartbreaking loss in Melbourne earlier this year, the Canadian got off to a better start in the fifth set, breaking Bautista Agut early and quickly holding for a 4-1 lead.

Despite a few close calls, Auger-Aliassime managed to hang on to his serve for the remainder of the set, wrapping up the win in just under four hours.

Auger-Aliassime will look to reach his second career major quarter-final, and second in a row after reaching the last eight at Wimbledon, when he takes on either fifth seed Andrey Rublev or home-favourite Frances Tiafoe.