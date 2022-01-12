Tennis Canada announced that Félix Auger-Aliassime earned three Tennis Canada Excellence Awards: Male Player of the Year, Male Singles Player of the Year and Most Improved Male Player of the Year. LaSalle’s Jaden Weekes was tapped as Male Junior Player of the Year.
At only 21 years of age , Félix Auger-Aliassime is Tennis Canada’s Male Player of the Year and Male Singles Player of the Year for the first time in his career and the Most Improved Male Player of the Year for the second. The Quebecer started out the season at No.21 and ended it as the World No.11 after moving up to a career high at No.10. In addition to his brilliant run at Flushing Meadows, he competed in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and two ATP finals (Stuttgart and Melbourne 2). He closed out the year with a record of 38 wins and 24 losses that includes notable victories over Top 10 players (No.6 Alexander Zverev, No.8 Matteo Berrettini, No.8 Roger Federer and No.10 Diego Schwartzman).
“Félix and Jaden had excellent seasons,” said Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Canada. “In the challenging conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, they found ways to stand out and deliver exceptional performances. Félix became the first Canadian to reach the men’s semifinal of the US Open, rising to a career-high World No.10. On the junior circuit, Jaden showed us all that he is one of the brightest stars among the new generation of players.”
Jaden Weekes had a very successful season competing on the junior circuit. He posted a record of 23 wins and 11 losses (including an impressive 20–4 record on hard courts) and won two Grade 3 titles this year, in Canada (Repentigny, Québec) and Israel (Ramat Hasharon). The 17 year-old Weekes’ performances gave him a tremendous boost in the rankings from No.593 to No.81.
