Montreal Impact Foundation joins Sun Youth team’s holiday efforts

The Sun Youth organization had one of, if not the busiest seasons of distributing Christmas baskets to make this tough time a bit brighter for the recipients. Among the many civic minded participants was the Montreal Impact Foundation as the Impact donated 1,000 backpacks along with facemasks that have been made from Impact jerseys. Each jersey yields 10 masks and those were distributed to children of families registered to the holiday basket program. The Montreal Impact Foundation is proud to help protect the vulnerable youth in our community while supporting sustainable development by recycling Impact jerseys. “The Montreal Impact Foundation is proud to help protect the health of the most vulnerable youth in our community. In these difficult pandemic times, we gave a second life to these jerseys and promoted sustainable development. I want to thank Sun Youth for their collaboration in our project,” said Montreal Impact Foundation President, Carmie Saputo. Many of the youths participate in the Sun Youth hockey program and Vinnie Matteo, the program’s director took a break from his schedule of delivering baskets to pass out the backpack’s to his players. The Impact is part of a roster of numerous individuals and businesses that make the holiday basket program possible through their donations of goods or money. Those donations along with the sale of Christmas trees, which was a sold out effort this season help to purchase foods and toys for the Christmas baskets. While Christmas day may have come and gone, the needs of families still remain. It’s never too late to give so companies and individuals who wish to make a donation to help Sun Youth continue their much needed work are invited to give on their web page sunyouthorg.com/en/. Donations can also be made to help Quebec Food Banks at guignolee.ca, or an instant donation of $10 can be made by texting “NOEL” to 20222.

