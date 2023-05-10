The Montreal Alouettes held a pair of picks in the opening round of the CFL Draft for 2023 as they were on the clock for the fifth and seventh overall selections. General Manager Danny Maciocia reached south of the border to claim a pair of blue chip prospects starting with linebacker Jonathan Sutherland of the Penn State University Nittany Lions and defensive lineman Lwal Uguak of the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. Both are Canadian products with the fifth overall Sutherland hailing from Ottawa and the seventh overall pick Uguak hailing from Edmonton.

Sutherland was pleased it was the Alouettes taking him because, “my mom (Sylvie) is originally from Montreal,” Jonathan Sutherland said. “I have a lot of family there so it’s really exciting.”

For Westerner Uguak, he’s excited to be in the Alouettes’ nest as he grew up a fan of Montreal. “I’m excited to be part of the program,” Lwal Uguak said. “I grew up watching Anthony Calvillo and the Alouettes win Grey Cups so I’m really proud to get to be part of the program.”

Sutherland (5’11”, 214 lbs.) registered 137 tackles in 58 games during his five seasons with the Penn State University Nittany Lions. The Ottawa native also made eight tackles for losses, while batting down six passes, on top of forcing and recovering a fumble. Last season, Sutherland received All Big-10 Academic Honors, as he completed the season with 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for losses and one sack in 12 games at the linebacker position, including eight as a starter.

As for what he brings to the field, Sutherland feels he is a relentless player. “I’m someone who’s physical, someone who’s not going to shy away from contact and someone who’s going to pursue the ball. I give my effort every single play.”

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Sutherland signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks where he will explore his NFL possibility “In the meantime I’ve been trying to be healthy and do my training,” Sutherland said. “When I get down there I’m just going to put my head down and do the work. Be the best that I can be, be coachable and a good teammate and see where it goes from there.”

Uguak (6’5”, 271 lbs.) completed his collegiate career in 2022, amassing nine tackles and recovering a fumble. He helped his team complete the season with a 13-2 record and reach the NCAA National Championship Game.

The 23-year-old who had played his first three seasons with the University of Connecticut Huskies, completed his collegiate career with 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses, four sacks, and four defended passes in 48 games. His ability to cover lots of territory will be his key on the defensive line. “I’m rangy,” Uguak said. “I run to the ball, I watch a lot of film, I can be dominant on the field wherever (the play) is. Montreal will get a dominant force on the defensive line.”

In rounds two through eight, the Alouettes had six more selections as they claimed,2 (13) David Dallaire, FB, Laval, 4 (32) Theo Grant, OL, Queen’s, 5 (39) Jacob Mason, FB, McMaster, 5 (41) Shedler Fervius, WR, Saint Mary’s, 7 (59) Chase Brown, RB, Illinois and 8 (68) Maxym Lavallée, DB, Laval.

In the global draft held before the main event Montreal The Montreal Alouettes selected Swedish defensive lineman Simon Sandberg with their first pick (5th overall) and Australian punter Rhys Byrns in the second round (14th overall).