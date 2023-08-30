Montreal Alliance tapped to host CEBL Championship Weekend 2024

There’s good news for Montreal basketball fans and great news for Montreal Alliance fans. The good news is that last Wednesday at the home of the Alliance, the Verdun Auditorium, it was announced that the Alliance will host the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) 2024 Championship Weekend. The great news is that as hosts, the Alliance will be in the mix of the teams competing for the title. Fans will have the opportunity to take in a pair of conference final games Friday, August 9 followed by the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 11.
The announcement was made by Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL and newly minted team Alliance team president Annie Larouche with numerous dignitaries from Verdun and Montreal plus several Alliance players.
The Alliance earned this honour due to the fact that since arriving in 2022 has been a top draw for fans and has been heavily involved in the community participating in over 75 community events in the past year alone. Add in the exposure Verdun and the Wellington street scene has enjoyed it was a no-brainer for the CEBL to bring the event here. “Even years ago, I would have said that this is the right place for championship weekend,” Mike Morreale said. “ To see what has happened on the court what Annie ( Larouche) and her team have been able to do in the community, it just reinforces that and Montreal is a is a city that runs festivals at the highest degree in the summer, and it’s an exciting place to be. I know how we conduct ourselves and how we run change and if we can maintain a basketball culture and our music and lifestyle is a perfect fit for the city and we’re really excited to come here.”
Along with the basketball action will be numerous activities for fans to enjoy including a concert lineup showcasing top musical performers, minor basketball events and an array of activities designed to engage a cross-section of the local community. “We strive for excellence on and off the court,” Annie Larouche said. “It’s with the same spirit that embrace the opportunity to host the CEBl 2024 Championship weekend. Our vibrant city is a tapestry of cultures, traditions and aspirations. We believe that the championship weekend will be a true reflection of that diversity.”
Tickets to the games will be as hot as a Montreal summer and sure to be snapped up at a quick pace. The only way fans can access Championship Weekend tickets until early 2024 will be through the purchase of a Montreal Alliance season ticket membership.
For more details on tickets and general event information go to cebl.ca/championshipweekend or by following the CEBL’s Championship Weekend social media account @CEBLCW on Instagram and Twitter.
