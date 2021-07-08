Monteuil solid in win over Dollard in U13M play

Monteuil took a 7-0 decision over their Dollard counterparts in U13M action Sunday afternoon in the Ligue Développement Provinciale (LDP) on Dollard synthetic pitch. “I have some players that just don’t know how to quit,” Dollard head coach Giuseppe Della-Cioppa said. “Hopefully that will infect those players that may be a bit more emotionally fragile. This is a learning experience, the first time on an 11 a side field. They need to understand that the field is big and there’s a lot of ground to cover. That their cardio needs to be where it needs to be and they need to learn to start playing more intelligently.”
From the opening touch Monteuil spent major time in the attacking third of the pitch and were rewarded with the opening goal 19 minutes into play. The tally came on a corner from the right when Gaizka Silvan swung the ball into play, which resulted in a loose ball deep in the box. Maxime Richer got his cleat on the ball and slipped it past Dollard keeper Rohan Puncharam for a 1-0 advantage.
The visitors built on that momentum and erupted for four goals in the second 25 minutes of play to put the game away. In the 31st minute, Matthew Greco delivered an authoritative strike from 22 yards out to find the back of the net for a 2-0 led. Three minutes later Matteo Bessa won the foot race to catch up to a well played through ball and he made no mistake with an accurate strike to put Monteuil up 3-0. Francesco Pannunzio made it a 4-0 match when he stepped into the ball from the right corner of the box. Silvan notched his second goal of the game when he out duelled Puncharam on a ball challenge to guide the ball into the back of the net. The final tally of the second period came on Bessa’s second of the game. “We’ve been working a lot on possession,” Monteuil head coach Nicholas Babalis said. “We’ve been stressing the possession game. Keep the ball don’t just get rid of it. They did well with it last week and they did even better this week.”
The home side regrouped heading into the third, playing hard right up to the final whistle. Dollard’s effort, including several acrobatic saves by Puncharam held Monteuil to a single goal. “Man of the match twice in a row,” coach Della-Cioppa said. “If it weren’t for him the score would have been a lot higher. He plays his position very well.” That tally came off the boot of Richer for his second of the game in the 58th minute of play. Monteuil’s keepers Alexandre D’Oliveira and Dionysis Karabatsos shared the clean sheet. “I told the boys before the game that with an opponent like this you have to be very careful and have respect,” Babalis said. “If they get the first goal you’re going to be in trouble and give them life. Fortunately we got the first goal and the boys built on that.”
Dollard’s attack was stifled by strong defending on the part of Monteuil, limiting their sojourns into enemy territory. Dollard’s Karim Haddadine, Yichen Gao and Lucas Turcu buzzed about the Monteuil zone all game long but were denied finishing attempts.
