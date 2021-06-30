As part of Canada Soccer’s club recognition program, it was important for Soccer Quebec to rethink its competition structure so that it was aligned with the philosophy and operation of the new national program. That led to the formation of two new leagues in the province the Premier ligue de soccer juvenile du Québec (PLSJQ) and the Provincial Development League (LDP), which will replace the AAA league. Last weekend saw the launch of both leagues and in the PLSJQ it is the U13 and U14 categories playing this summer then the U15 category will be added to the league in 2022, U16 in 2023 and, finally, U17 in 2024.
One of the opening games featured the U13F Monteuil squad taking on Pierrefonds on the pitch at Pierrefonds Community High School on Saturday afternoon. The game at that level is played over three 25 minute periods and the visitors rallied in the 72nd minute to tie the home side to end the match in a 1-1 draw. “It has been a long time coming I think for everybody,” Monteuil head coach Sean Rosa said. “I think that the point of this league is that every game is going to be a challenge. Everybody is going to be up for every game. I think we learned a lot about ourselves today after having not played for a year and a half.”
Through the opening 25 both sides were playing a cautious game after having been away from competitive play for over a year. The game opened up in the second period with Pierrefonds breaking the ice at the 20 minute mark of the middle frame. Marion Belanger delivered a delicious strike from just outside the left corner of the box that arched up and to the right corner just out of the reach of Monteuil keeper Danae Menard.
Pierrefonds’ 1-0 advantage stood late into the match with Monteuil applying pressure in search of the equalizer. Olivia Miranda, who had several spirited runs into Pierrefonds’ territory all game long converted a pass from Amy Medley on a play started by Alyssa Garreaud. From just inside the box, Miranda made no mistake as she stepped into the ball to send it past a sprawling save attempt by Pierrefonds’ keeper Melina Ntagkinis to make it 1-1. “We have a long way to go but there’s so much potential,” Pierrefonds head coach Shauna Skoda said. “We’ve shown some great things technically, offensively, defensively. I’m excited to see the next game to see the improvement.”
