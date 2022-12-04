Mike Weir tapped as International Team Captain for 2024 Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is returning to the Royal Montreal Golf Club, as is Mike Weir but this time as captain of the International Team. It was announced last Wednesday at the Bell Centre. The Canadian and Masters champion will be returning to the site of one of his most memorable events as he won over Tiger Woods at the 2007 Presidents Cup at the Royal Montreal.
Weir, who was the first Canadian to ever compete in the Presidents Cup, has appeared in five Cups . An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, he is 13-9-2 all-time at the Presidents Cup and one of six International Team members with 10 or more match wins in competition. “It's a huge honor,” Mike Weir said. “I've been thinking about it for a long time. As the video showed, 22 years I've been part of the Presidents Cup. It's been a huge part of my career. I've talked extensively about how a lot of great memories and friendships have been formed in those years, and now to be here as captain of the International Team and to have it here in Montreal, my home country, in this great city, at a wonderful venue, at Royal Montreal. I couldn't be more proud and excited to get started on this journey for the next two years.”
This will be the first captaincy for Weir, who has been a captains’ assistant in the three previous Presidents Cups. The most recent time was with Trevor Immelman at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. He was also with Ernie Els in 2019 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in Melbourne, Australia and his first time in 2017, serving for Nick Price at Liberty National Golf Club. Weir feels having been part of those teams as an assistant has him well prepared for his role as captain. “I think it's just watching the behind-the-scenes things that the captains go through and the wives, like watching Ernie Els, Liezl work, and Sue Price and Carmenita Immelman,” Weir said. “There’s a lot of work they have to do behind the scenes in supporting them. Then for us, it's just evolved so much. The analytics team, being involved with the golf course. It's not just that one week and putting the pairings together. There's a lot that goes into it, meetings for the captain to go out on the TOUR to see who's the upcoming players and watching them and watching them in practice rounds. I don't think that was happening in my days. The captains weren't really doing that, so there's a lot more to it now. I've learned that watching behind the scenes and what the guys actually do.”
Choosing the International Team presents a pleasant problem when it comes to Canadian talent on the PGA Tour. Players like Corey Conner, Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin are all worth consideration for spots. “Yes, it is,” he said. “You know, there's a good chance the way the guys are playing, last year in Charlotte we had two. That was the most. When I was playing there was only one. So now we had two, and then we have some guys right out of the gate winning, and there's a good chance there could be more, so that's very exciting.”
Founded in 1873, The Royal Montreal Golf Club is the oldest club in North America. Its Blue Course was designed by Dick Wilson and updated by Rees Jones in 2004 and 2005. In addition to hosting the Presidents Cup, Royal Montreal also held the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014. The course will be adapted to challenge the players of both squads come 2024. “They're going to make some changes and adjustments,” he said.“Today's players are quite long, so they're making the proper adjustments, and it's a great match play course. Given it will be mid to late September, the weather could be a factor, and the course will play that much longer.”
The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club, September 24-29. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.