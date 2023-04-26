Mike Matheson encouraging youths to be Champions for Life

Habs’ defenseman and Pointe Claire native Mike Matheson has taken on the role of Ambassador for the Champions of Life Foundation. Kicking off his ambassadorship was a visit to Pointe St. Charles St. Gabriel Elementary School where the Canadiens’ rearguard was enthusiastically welcomed by the students. The Champions for Life Program has been running at St. Gabriel Elementary School since 2016, thanks to the generous support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.
Matheson, who enjoyed an active childhood, which included ringette at an early age where he learned his skating basics is pleased to be the Ambassador for the program. “Just being able to get out into the community for myself and hopefully affect one or two kids is hugely important,” Mike Matheson said. “So if I can do that it’s a success.”
There is no doubt that Matheson and his wife Olympic gold medalist Emily Pfalzer, who he met while both were playing at Boston College, will be certain to share their love of being active with their son Hudson who arrived in 2021.
First up were the Kindergarten students who he read a Little Champions interACTIVE story to. The aim was to provide meaningful movement experiences so that children build their physical literacy through storytelling. The line change then brought in the grades one through six students where Matheson and Arsenault spoke about what it means to be a “Champion for Life” and other topics, such as growing up and having a family.
“Children are addicted because adults put things in front of the children,” David Arsenault, founder of Champions for Life said. “So we need to take a responsibility as adults to play with our children, to get them back outside to offer opportunities to learn develop and explore the world in so many different ways.”
The Champions for Life Foundation empowers children to move well and helps them build the skills, confidence and motivation to be active for a lifetime. It offers physical literacy programs, resources, and expert technical assistance to schools and communities, especially those in underserved areas. To learn more about how they develop healthy, active environments where children thrive, visit championsforlife.ca or find them @championsforlifefoundation on social media.
