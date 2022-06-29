Mercedes-AMG helping to speed through glass ceilings

At the Montreal Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG continued to show how the automotive innovator for 55 years has been pushing boundaries in motorsports and the automotive industry as AMG is now highlighting female Canadian drivers who are doing the same. Demi Chalkias and Nicole Havrda were front and centre at several events as guests of Mercedes-AMG’s “She’s Mercedes”initiative giving these racers exposure as they strive to reach their respective goals in the world of motorsports. “It was so surreal being in the Mercedes-AMG Elite Suites and seeing my face on TV,” Demi Chalkias said. “I commend AMG on their efforts to help us break barriers. That’s what they’ve been doing for the last 55 years, breaking barriers, going against the norm and not taking no for an answer.”
The 27 year-old Chalkias is a two-time Pirelli GT3 Spirit championship winner from Bowmanville, Ontario and has just signed to race with JMF Motorsports behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT4. Havrda, 16 years of age from Comox, British Columbia is a former competitive skier and swimmer who first set her sights on racing after attending a Formula 1 race in Austria while vacationing with her family. “Definitely the sound (got me),” Nicole Havrda said. “I’m not an emotional person but when I saw that race I got goose bumps and was tearing up thinking that was so cool and I wanted to do it.”
She started her career in karting where she earned her first podium finish in 2019. Havrda has quickly made a name for herself and is currently training to compete in Formula 3 in 2023 in the open-wheel racing car category for junior drivers. “It’s a big adjustment,” Havrda said. “I haven’t adjusted yet but I’m really getting there. Formula 3 is really insane and way faster but I am loving it.”
As a young driver, Havrda recognizes the trailblazing women who paved a path for her in motorsport. She credits role models such as Danica Patrick, Susie Wolff, and Lyn St. James for paving the way for women to be judged on their skill rather than their gender. She wants to be an inspiration for other girls who have dreams of racing. “Danica Patrick really made me feel that I could do it,” she said. “My ultimate goal would be to race in Formula-1.”
Chalkias was inspired to race, following in her father’s footsteps. A multi-sport athlete, including being a high performance triathlete, she took to karting following a serious hip injury that ended her career. She embraced racing with a passion and knew she wanted a career in motorsports. “He raced at the club level,” Chalkias said. “It was a sport watched religiously in our household. It was a sport that was happily influenced by my dad.”
Determination and drive have been the hallmarks of Chalkias’ rise in racing. Not even a setback in early 2021 when she was diagnosed with Tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT), a rare condition that attacks the body’s joints deflated her dream. Following surgery and a spectacular recovery, Chalkias was back behind the wheel to compete in Buttonwillow and is once again making her mark in the sport. “Thankfully it (TGCT) usually only attacks one joint, it will never attack more than one,” she said. “Mine was found in my left knee and I’m thankful because at that point I was transitioning from a manual car into the AMG GT-4.”
Chalkias beat the odds when it came to getting back on the track doctors had told her it would be six to 12 weeks before she could walk but, “I told them one month, in one month I’d be back,” she said. “There was no way I was missing out on this opportunity.”
Chalkias and Havrda both have made their respective ways speedily in what is a male dominated sport. The attitude and commitment of both now sees them as role models for other females to make inroads in motorsports. When it comes to moving forward, just like on the track don’t get in their way.
