McGill Sports Hall of Fame running back Michael Soles was 54

MONTREAL -- McGill Athletics & Recreation is deeply saddened to learn that Michael Soles, arguably one of the best football players ever to suit up for McGill University, passed away on Wednesday. He was 54.

A 2000 inductee to the McGill Sports Hall of Fame who had a productive 11-year career in the Canadian Football League, Soles succumbed after a 16-year struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neuro-degenerative condition more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Born in Pointe Claire, Que., on Nov. 8, 1966, Soles starred on the gridiron at St. Thomas High School and John Abbott College before going on to graduate from McGill in only three years, where he earned a bachelor's of arts degree in 1989, majoring in history and economics. After leading McGill to it's first-ever Vanier Cup national championship in 1987, he went on to win a Grey Cup title in the Canadian Football League with Edmonton in 1993.

"He was the rising tide that lifted all boats," said former McGill offensive coordinator Pat Sheahan, currently an associate coach with the University of Calgary. who was involved in the 1986 recruitment of Soles to McGill. "I had a real personal connection and lots of fireside chats with him. Would we have won the 1987 championship without him? There are many who would say no. Was he integral to that 1987 miracle? He absolutely was.

"When I was recruiting him, I spoke to one of his teachers at St. Thomas who said that Soles was well-spoken, well-behaved, a model citizen, a great athlete, a good student and he just did everything that you would want a young man to do. He was a great character on campus and anytime (then McGill head coach) Charlie Baillie needed someone to represent the program, he reached out to Soles. In the last 50 years, there have been many outstanding players at McGill but in my humble opinion, as someone who has coached both on the inside and as an adversary, there's nobody who has had a greater impact on the legacy of the program. In every generation, there are great ones but Soles has distinguished himself as one of the all-time best."

The three-time OQIFC all-star and two-time All-Canadian won 48 awards over his three seasons at McGill, including 13 as a freshman when he captured the Peter Gorman trophy as CIAU rookie of the year in 1986. In his sophomore year, Soles led McGill to a stunning upset over Bishop's in the OQIFC championship game, a thrilling 30-29 win over St. Mary's in the Atlantic Bowl and a 47-11 rout over heavily-favoured UBC in the Vanier Cup. He won the Ted Morris trophy as most valuable player in the Vanier Cup game, rushing for a McGill playoff record of 203 yards in addition to scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Over his three seasons at McGill, he averaged 112 yards rushing per game, reaching the 100-yard plateau in rushing 19 times in 25 league and playoff games. He became the school's all-time leading rusher with 2,231 yards in 20 regular season contests, a record he held for 10 years until broken by Shawn Linden in 1998.

Soles tied the team's single-season record for touchdowns (10) and ran for 20 career touchdowns. He also had six TD receptions and passed for another major on a halfback option. Perhaps his most impressive statistic was that he handled the ball 559 times and was charged with only two fumbles, both being recovered by his teammates.

The first CIAU player selected in the 1989 CFL Draft, he went on to play seven seasons for Edmonton and four more with the Montreal Alouettes and was a three-time CFL all-star, .

Soles, who joined the Alouettes as a free agent in 1996 when the team rejoined the CFL, was a big part of its rebirth, opening gaps for running back Mike Pringle, while protecting quarterback Tracy Ham, both elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

In his first season with Montreal, Soles won the Lew Hayman Trophy as the most outstanding Canadian player in the East Division. In the Alouettes first game after returning to Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Nov. 2, 1997, he scored the team's first touchdown en route to a 45-35 win over the BC Lions in the Eastern semifinal. He also tallied a touchdown in his last CFL game on a pass from Ham. Soles retired from the CFL in April, 2000 with 3,007 rushing yards on 579 carries, 3,501 receiving yards on 325 receptions and 70 career touchdowns (45 rushing),

He is survived by his wife Catherine, sons Anthony and Matthew, and daughter Justine.

Funeral details to follow when they become available