Masse wins 200m backstroke silver at Tokyo 2020

Kylie Masse has won her second medal of Tokyo 2020, taking silver in the women’s 200m backstroke.
Swimming in lane 6, Masse was first to the turn at 50m. She maintained that position through the 100m back, using the natural speed. As they got to the turn again at 150m, Masse was still leading but Australian Kaylee McKeown was catching up. Masse touched for the silver in 2:05.42, taking about half a second off her own national record.
It follows the silver she won earlier in the week during the 100m backstroke, the event in which she also won a bronze medal at Rio 2016.
Masse had been seeded fourth for the final after swimming 2:07.82 in the semifinals. She was a bronze medalist in the 200m backstroke at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
It is Canada’s fifth swimming medal of Tokyo 2020, just one behind the total won in the pool at Rio 2016.
