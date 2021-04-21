Marv Levy's take on CFL Hall of Fame honour

The Alouettes, Alouette alumni, the Buffalo Bills and football fans on both sides of the border have been successful in getting Marv Levy into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021.
“I want to thank Mr. Cecchini (Alouettes’ president Mario Cecchini),” Marv Levy said by phone from his home in Chicago. “I believe he started the movement and I truly appreciate everyone’s support, this is a tremendous honour.”
Levy, who will enter in the builder’s category, will join a very small club with his induction in Hamilton this November during Grey Cup festivities. He will join Bud Grant and Warren Moon as members of both the CFL HOF and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton Ohio. “That is very special,” Levy said. “I’ve known Bud and Warren for many years so to join them in both halls is truly an honour.”
The 95 year-old Levy not only had an impact on the Alouettes but also in the way the game was played with innovations he inserted into play. One innovation was the hurry-up offence and that carried over to play when Levy returned stateside to coach in the NFL.
In his five seasons with Montreal, he turned the team around and had three Grey Cup appearances with his squad hoisting the cup twice. “I coached for 47 years and only five of them were with Montreal,” he said. “Those five years created some of my fondest memories, not just of football but living in Montreal. We loved the history and feel of the city and made many great friendships.”
With a trunk full of memories from his time here, it is hard for Levy to pinpoint his favorite; he did note that the 1977 “Ice Bowl” Grey Cup does stand out. With a record 68,205 fans in the stands at the Olympic Stadium Edmonton and Montreal were slip, sliding away on the rock hard turf that had tuned into an skating rink. The late Tony Proudfoot used a staple gun to put staples into the broomball shoes the players were using with little success going into halftime. With their “studded tires” the Alouettes took a convincing 41-6 decision over Edmonton. “I had no idea until after the game that Tony had done that,” he said. “I don’t know if it was legal but it did the job.”
Levy notes two gentlemen in particular who were key in his success in the sport. “I was blessed to have two wonderful owners in Sam Berger (Montreal) and Ralph Wilson (Buffalo),” said the coach with the most wins in Bills’ history. “Good family men, both with military service like me. I was very fortunate to know those two gentlemen.”
Levy’s favourite comment to his players was, “where else would you rather be than right here right now?” The hopeful answer to that is in Montreal at some point to celebrate a much deserved honour that was too long in coming.
