Martin St. Louis tapped as interim head coach for Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have replaced Dominique Ducharme with Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. The 46 year-old Laval native takes the reins of the Canadiens with no formal coaching experience.
We are very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization,” Canadiens’ GMKent Hughes stated. “Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path.”
St. Louis brings a wealth of hockey experience to his rookie coaching gig.He played 1,134 regular season games over his NHL career, scoring 1,033 points. St. Louis added another 107 playoff appearances, winning the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004. An Olympic gold medalist, a World Cup champions plus winner of the Art Ross and Hart trophies.
St. Louis was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 12, 2018.
Martin St. Louis will address the media on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., alongside executive vice-president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, and general manager, Kent Hughes.
