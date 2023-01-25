The Toronto Marlies spoiled the Laval Rocket’s chance for a three win week by taking a 4-3 shootout decision over Laval Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. The North Division’s first place squad was tested by the Rocket in the loss. Laval had taken their previous two matches starting with a 5-2 road win in Rochester against the Americans and then a 3-2 overtime win against the Hershey Bears on Friday night at Place Bell.
In the loss the Rocket got two on the powerplay but also allowed a pair of advantage goals to Toronto. Xavier Simoneau opened the scoring midway through the first giving Laval a 1-0 advantage. By the end of the opening period the Marlies held a 2-1 lead. Anthony Beauregard had the lone tally of the middle period to make it a 2-2 match. In the third the two opponents exchanged powerplay goals. Anthony Richard recorded his 20th of the campaign was the equalizer.
There was no solution in the extra period, setting the stage for a shootout to decide the outcome. The Marlies took that session 2-1 to secure the win.
In the win over Rochester Alex Belzile potted a pair to help pace the Laval attack. Belzile and Gabriel Bourque delivered a 2-0 start to the game. Richard and Lucas Condotta made it 4-0 in the second. Anders Bjork got the Americans on the board, ruining Kevin Poulin’s shutout bid. Belzile’s second goal was an empty net shot to make it a 3-1 contest. With 58 seconds left to play Rochester’s Tyson Kozak closed out the scoring.
Joël Teasdale recorded his second career hat trick in the overtime win against Herhsey with the third goal being the game winner in the fourth period. That winner came with 1:07 left before going to a shootout decider. All three of Teasdale’s tallies were advantage goals.
Laval rallied from a two goal deficit to drop the Eastern Conference leading Bears.
Tonight the Belleville Senators will take to the Place Bell ice then the Rocket hit the road for a pair of games against the Monsters in Cleveland Friday and Saturday.
