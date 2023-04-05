Mark Weightman tapped as Alouettes’ president and CEO

Mark Weightman has proven the old adage that you can’t go home again wrong as he has rejoined the Montreal Alouettes’ organization as the president and CEO of the CFL club, a position he held from 2013 to 2016. “My wife joked about wasn’t there a saying that you can’t go home again,” Mark Weightman said. “I told her I guess I showed that you can.” For Weightman it was a great opportunity to rejoin the organization, especially with the team under local ownership thanks to Pierre Karl Peladeau. “I’m really excited,” Weightman said. “I’m personally excited because it’s an opportunity for me to rejoin the club. I’m really excited because I feel the future of this club has never been so great. We have a local owner who is very passionate about this city and this club. He wants it to succeed and he knows that it’s not a business venture that will make millions for him. He’s going into this with his eyes wide open. When I heard his vision, his objectives long term and what he wants this to be is perfectly aligned with what I feel this organization should be.”
A longtime friend of GM Danny Maciocia, Weightman has followed what the club has been going through and likes what he sees ahead. “When I say the conditions and situation I am walking into, it’s positive and Danny is a part of that equation too,” he said. “I have a ton of respect for him. He was dealt a tough hand the past few months with some of his top players jumping ship due to the uncertainty of the team. It’s hard to win in this league in a good situation. When you lose some of your top players due to circumstances not in your control it’s a bit of a kick in the pants. He rebounded in grand fashion and now we have the draft and a very competitive camp to look forward to.”
Weightman’s more than 28 years of experience in professional sports will serve him well as he will continue to bring stability to the organization while ensuring its long-term future, development, and outreach. He plans to build on what outgoing president Mario Cecchini had built in his three years with the Alouettes. “Mario has done a great job during some of the most difficult years this franchise has ever gone through,” he said. “Starting with the pandemic, the change of ownership and the vacancy of ownership he did a great job. He put a strong emphasis on reconnecting with the fans and re-establishing a relationship and a trust with the fans. He’ll tell you there’s still a lot of work to be done but that is well underway. We’re going to continue to build and develop our plans and strategies. We’re on a good path.”
