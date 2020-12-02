Mark Weightman’s expertise in professional sports management has landed him as the President and CEO of the Trois Rivieres ECHL franchise that will start play in the fall of 2021. Deacon Sports and Entertainment made the appointment last week as the organization announced Weightman, Marc-André Bergeron, Vice President and General Manager and Hugo Bernier, Director of Corporate Partnerships as the senior management team to head up the franchise. “I’m very pleased going into this venture with these two guys,” Mark Weightman said. “There’s 11 months to go before the first puck drop and we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”
The as yet to be named team will play out of the new Colisée, a 5,000 seat state of the art facility, and the former Laval Rocket and Montreal Alouette executive, Weightman will be responsible for the management of the hockey club and its business operations, as well as overseeing the development of an event promotion division and arena food & beverage operations. “We have to hire coaches, sign players and hire staff,” Weightman said. “Sell tickets, name the building and get a name and logo for our team.”
Marc-André Bergeron, a Trois Rivières native will oversee and manage all day-to-day hockey operations of the expansion team. The former NHL blueliner with 547 games to his credit was most recently part of the business group that brought professional baseball back to his hometown in 2012. Bergeron served as the President of the Trois-Rivières Aigles from 2013 to 2019. After starting his career in marketing agency, Hugo Bernier joined Effix, the exclusive advertising and sponsorship sales agency for the Groupe CH, which includes the Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, and evenko, where he undertook the development of the corporate partnership department in 2017 for the newly formed Laval Rocket of the AHL and the Place Bell arena.
When it comes to players, the roster will be half of the franchise and half from whichever NHL team signs as part of their farm system. Venture,” he said. “As a developmental program we can sign guys out of the QMJHL who maybe flew under the radar. Smaller guys like David Desharnais come to mind, or they were hurt in their draft year. Players like that have signed with other ECHL teams, now we can sign right here in our own backyard.” The challenges are enticing to Weightman, Bergeron and Bernier. “I loved my time with the Rocket but I signed on just after they launched,” he said. “Here I get to be onboard from day one and I think that will be fun.”
