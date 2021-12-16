With the announcements by the governments of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia concerning the upswing of COVID-19 cases the five Maritime U18AAA teams will not be able to travel to and participate in the CCM Challenge. As 11:59 (Atlantic) Monday, December 13 training practices and activities for children 12 and up must have an operational plan that includes efforts to enforce distancing and and disinfection.
The league is in the process of reconfiguring the tournament schedule and it will be unveiled at the end of the afternoon on the circuit platforms.
With COVID-19 being a major concern for organizers, several measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the players. All players and team personnel must be double vaccinated and have the proof of that. That is also the case for all the volunteers and members of the tournament committee.
In addition, all participants have been screened since Sunday via the Edge 10 application developed by Athlete RMS owned by Gaétan Lefebvre, former therapist for the Montreal Canadiens.
