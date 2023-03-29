Maria Shtrevensky has battled to her biggest accomplishment in her time as a fencer as she earned silver in the sabre discipline at the Pan American Cadet and Junior Championships in the Junior division that took place in Bogota, Columbia. The 16 year-old Shtrevensky had a consistent run to her medal with her coach Mykhailo Strashkin (Head coach of Escrime Elite Montreal) at piste side.

“I was really happy to win (silver),” Maria Shtrevensky said. “My mentality going into each tournament is that I am going to the end, I’m going in the finals and getting that first place. That motivates me through the entire tournament. Even if I am losing a battle I feel I can comeback. I was really happy with this result.”

She won all her fights in the first round with four victories ranking Shtrevensky third thereby moving her to the direct elimination rounds. Add in a bye and Shtrevensky was in the round of 32 competitors.

During her run to the final Shtrevensky dispatched Paulina Guerscovich of Argentina 15-6, Irene Jung of the USA 15-8 and outlasted Puerto Rico’s Gabriela Maria Lin Hwang 15-13. In that final American Angelina Yang handed Shtrevensky her first defeat in the tournament. “I have to go a bit slower, less aggressive and read into my opponent a bit more,” Shtrevensky said. “That’s why I lost my last battle. Instead of reading my opponent I was a bit stressed and running too much.”

The silver lining to the loss was the positive aspect the grade 11 Alexander von Humboldt School student took away. “The lesson learned was that I can really do it,” she said. “It can be really hard going into international competitions and never coming home with a medal. This time showed me that the next time I can do it too, I can really be that good.”

Shtrevensky has been practicing and sharpening her sabre skills for half of her 16 years as she started training at the age of eight. “As a kid, honestly I just loved the fact that I could poke people with a sword,” she said. “Being like a pirate made it really attractive to me. The costumes are really cool all dressed in white and having a mask it was really amazing to me and I had to try it out.”

Once into it she was hooked. “I ended up liking it,” she said. “It was more like a game, like chess where you have to think in advance of your opponent but then you have to add in the physical aspect of it too.”

She currently trains four times per week out of Cote St. Luc’s West End Gym where the fourth ranked Junior in Canada is focusing on the World Championships set for April in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. It is a higher level of mental preparedness and confidence that Shtrevensky plans to bring to Bulgaria. “At the world championships I want to come on to the piste ready to rip my opponent apart, to shreds. I want to get that first (world championship) medal.

Shtrevensky has her sights set on the biggest international stage as she plans to be an Olympian. “I don’t know about the ones coming up (Paris 2024) but the next ones (Los Angeles 2028) definitely,” she said. “My coach has a plan drawn up of how I am going to get to that level and get to be number one in Canada and get to go to the Olympics. Hopefully I will get to go to multiple Olympics.”