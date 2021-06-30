Marc-Antoine Dequoy ready to bring it at training camp

Ile Bizard native Marc-Antoine Dequoy is chomping at the bit to get the shoulder pads and helmet on for Montreal Alouettes’ training camp. A product of the Ile Bizard Vikings, College Bourget in Rigaud, Laval’s CEGEP Montmorency and the Montreal Carabins, Dequoy is looking forward to logging his first downs as a professional come August. “It’s really exciting,” Marc-Antoine Dequoy said.” It’s a relief knowing that we will finally be having a season. It’s been kind of in the shadows the past year not knowing and for me I try to have a goal to stay motivated to for training. Last year was kind of hard but I just kept to the grind.”
A 6-foot-3, 190 pound defensive back out of the Carabins program Dequoy was the Alouettes first pick, 14th pick overall in the 2020 draft. It is the confidence of his former coach with the Carabins and now GM of the Alouettes, Danny Maciocia has in Dequoy that has propelled him through the pandemic and training. I don’t think this is something many players have experienced,” Dequoy said. “To have their college coach as their GM. Danny knows what I can do and he knows if I am not performing. I still have to perform to be the best on the field. I know they have a certain vision of the defence and I hope I fit the picture for that defence.”
The challenge of training camp is also something that he is looking forward to. “I feel really good,” He said. “I’m confident in what I can do. I’ve been training really hard for the past year and I want to be the best on the field and show that to everybody.”
Top of the list will be stepping onto the turf at Percival Molson Stadium for that first home game on Friday night August 27 with fans in the stands. “I think it changes everything,” he said. “It’s strange in a sense, without fans it’s just a practice, even if it’s a game it feels like a practice. There’s no energy, the atmosphere is different. It’s really a different vibe having your fans; you feed off their energy so having fans in the stands is a really big plus for us.”
