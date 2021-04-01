There is a new entity under the ARS Laval umbrella with the launching of FC Laval, an organization that encompasses the Delta, Fabrose and Chomedey soccer programs. FC Laval will take care of the players from that area from the U4 boys and girls right to the two semi-pro men’s and women’s teams in the PLSQ. This is in line with the new licensing program of Canada Soccer where there is a homogenous program all the way through a club. Heading up FC Laval is General Manager Jimmy Patsilivas, who returned home after many years working in soccer programs in British Columbia. Patsilivas, who has an extensive portfolio in Quebec that includes working at the local, provincial and university levels worked with the University of British Columbia as an assistant coach for the men’s team, the Vancouver United FC organization and the Vancouver Whitecaps combine staff during his time out west.
The technical director is David Odorico, who has coached in Lakeshore, served as assistant technical director in Saint Lambert and will now assemble his staff to benefit all the members of FC Laval. “It’s a development strategy we are putting in place right now,” David Odorico said. “We are getting our bearings on the situation and also bring in some key technical staff members.” There will also be several managers put in place including a Youth Development Manager for the U4 to U 12 levels, a Woman’s Coach and Education Manager, a Girls’ Development Manager and a Boys’ Development Manager. “The idea here is to give the most opportunity to players at whatever level they can play,” Odorico said. “We are also looking at bringing in adapted soccer for the U4 to U12 age groups because it’s soccer for all we want to offer.”
The program for FC Laval has a vision across the board where the U4 to U 8 players will be, “all about fun,” he said. “Kicking a ball dribbling, a ball and learning to love soccer is our focus.” For players from U8 and up, even the semi-pro players, the goal will be development of those players. “Wherever the players want to take their game,” he said. “It could be at the university level, or university players coming back to play, or getting to play in the Canadian Professional League or in Major League Soccer.”
Registration is underway and FC Laval is ready to go, the organization is monitoring the COVID-19 situation. “It’s not easy right now,” he said. “The COVID situation is very prominent; we can have eight players practicing with social distancing at this point. It’s getting there but we don’t have any updates when we can have actual sessions.”
The key thing for FC Laval is, “It’s what Canada Soccer wants at the end of the day,” he said. “It’s more structure and gives players a better environment to develop as players. More importantly to me is for players to develop as people and better community members. That’s also our job at FC Laval.”
