Lynx loss to Voyageurs provides plenty of positives

While the juvenile boys soccer squad from West Island College took a 7-1 decision over their Villa Maria Lynx counterparts, the Villa side had a positive performance in the late season loss. This is the first juvenile boys’ side for the Villa and the team played in a higher division and while it has been tough going, the players have learned from the experience. The team is comprised of midget and juvenile players, which made for the hard campaign. “If they had played the whole season the way they played this second half it would have been a completely different season,” Villa coach Gino Di Fazio said. “Despite playing in a higher division against much stronger teams we still got some goals and some possession time.”
In the win for the Voyageurs, success from corners, which provided a trio of goals and a hattrick by Peter Massas propelled WIC to the win on their home turf of Dollard Synthetic. The first half was all WIC as they notched six goals with Massas opening the scoring. A flurry of play following a corner from the left saw Nicholas Pandin make it 2-0.
Lynx keeper Zhenxiao Yang had made some spectacular diving saves but on WIC’s third goal was caught up field and that allowed Leonardo Panarello to loft the ball from 40 yards out to find the unattended net. Massas recorded the next two tallies to complete his hattrick and give the home team a 5-0 edge. Kaden Gagnon-Salama’s shot under the crossbar sent the game into the break with the Voyageurs owning a 6-0 lead. “Our team has worked really hard,” WIC coach Patrice Nantel said. “We’re hoping to finish first in our division and win the whole thing. I’m lucky this year to have 15 AA players so I think we have a pretty good team.”
The second half was a completely different game as the Lynx came out with more aggressive advances into the attacking third while the defence held WIC to a lone goal. The Villa scored first in the second half as Youssef Karroumy broke through and delivered a perfect strike past Voyageur keeper Sean Lafleur for the shutout buster. “They learned from their mistakes and adjusted,” coach Di Fazio said. “To the midget players that will be back they’ll learn from this experience, come back and know what to expect.”
Anthony Siciliano scored the Voyageurs’ lone goal of the second half to close out the day’s scoring.
