Lynx III bests the Blue Jays

The Lakeshore Lynx III 9U B squad got the better of the West Island Blue Jays last Wednesday evening at Pointe Claire’s Arthur Seguin Park. The visitors took a 17-7 decision on the strength of their final two at bats where they racked-up nine runs.
Lakeshore opened the game with a pair of runs to go up 2-20 as Matteo Matrisciano and Giulio Valela both scored. Alexis Lajoie and Kiran Godon-Guy replied for the Jays in the home half of the first to knot the score at 2-2.
The Lynx got into a grove as they scored two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings and were up on West Island 8-4 by the end of the fourth. The Blu Jays’ third and fourth runs were also scored by Lajoie and both times he was cashed in by Olivia Angel.
Lakeshore collected four runs in the top of the fourth as they had a trio of singles and a double to help in the run production. West Island replied with a pair of runs as Angel touched home as did Matis Gervais, who had a double in the inning.
In the top of the sixth the Lynx hit a quartet of singles and one two bagger to help produce their final five runs of the game. In their final at bats Angel winged her way home for the last West Island run of the contest.
Lakeshore’s Matrisciano went 4-for-4 and scored three times, Valela had nine RBI’s as he went 5-for-5 which included three doubles. Ranzu Zhang chipped in with four RBI’s for the Lynx.
West Island’s Emmanuel Sztankovics had a pair of RBI’s and Angel had two RBI’s and two runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.