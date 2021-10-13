LSA bests St. Thomas in GMAA midget girls’ soccer

Last Thursday afternoon midget girls’ soccer was on tap as the visiting Laval Senior Academy Panthers took a 3-0 decision over the St. Thomas Knights at Pointe Claire’s Terra Cotta Park.
“Honestly every year we have to get to know them after the first couple of games,” Panthers’ coach Ka Ho Liu said. “They make their own adjustments and we try different combinations and so far they’re gelling.”
The Knights played a solid defensive game against the Panthers as it took three well placed shots to best St. Thomas’ keeper Emma-Jane Lee. While the home team was strong in their end, it took until late in the opening half for the Knights to start making inroads into LSA’s territory. “Our defensive play was amazing,” St. Thomas coach Pia Chavez said. “They worked really hard and we came close to scoring a goal or two. It was really exciting and I am really proud of the team spiriti and how they’re coming together.”
Panther Juliana Faustini scored in the 29th minute for what would be the game winning goal. Faustini , firing from the right found he top left corner to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.
Kiara Bartuccio curved her shot taken from the top of the box to find the inside of the left post to give the Panthers a 2-0 cushion heading into the break.
St. Thomas’ best chance of the opening half came on an inspired run by Sofia Anzini who had the ball stripped away just before she could get a shot off at LSA keeper Anessa Selvaggi.
The Knights came out with more jump in their game in the second half, spending more time in the attacking third but just could not get the ball past Selvaggi as she earned the clean sheet. The speed of players like Alexia Becker-Rose allowed St. Thomas to get in behind the Panther defenders. St. Thomas continued to defend magnificently and the lone goal of the second half came when Jasmine Bellemare arched the ball into the mesh to make it 3-0 in favour of the Panthers.
