Loyola squeaks past College Sainte-Anne

The U13 Loyola High School squad slipped past the College Sainte-Anne Dragons 2-1 at the Dorval Arena in Division 1 Metropolitaine playoff action of the RSEQ. The victory kept Loyola perfect at 3-0 in Pool 3 play. College Jean Eudes and College de Montreal both fell to Loyola in post-season play. The loss was the first for the Dragons after also dropping College Jean Eudes and College de Montreal.
It was a quick paced contest in the first and third periods with back and forth action. Play bogged down a tad in the middle period as the Dragons took six minors over the course of the period. Both goaltenders, Loyola’s Sam Cimetiere and the Dragons’ Dylan Rossi put on a clinic through the three periods of play as they limited scoring chances.
The first period saw an exchange of goals with Loyola striking first and the home team replying to send the game into the break tied at 1-1. Alexius Sabapathy converted a pass from Henry Cressaty at the 3:28 mark to put the visitors up 1-0. Olivier Pelletier set-up Yassin Chamma’a who beat Cimetiere with just over two minutes to go in the opening period.
In the second period Cimetiere and Rossi turned aside 12 and 10 shots respectively to hold the score even. Loyola failed to capitalize on their six powerplay opportunities. That included an advantage of 5-on-3 for 63 seconds.
The game winner came quickly in the third period off the stick of Adrianno Ferrara with the help of Jack Mcfadzean 1:26 from the start of the period. The two opponents pressed for more, Loyola to add an insurance chit, the Dragons looking to find the equalizer. There was no more scoring to be had over the final 13:34 minutes of play as bot netminders stood tall, thwarting every advance.
