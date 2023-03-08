Loyola rallies to GMAA futsal crown

The John Rennie Tigers and Loyola High School finished 1-2 respectively in their juvenile futsal season so it was no surprise when the top two squads squared off for the GMAA championship. In a very intense and emotionally charged game the visiting Loyola side rallied with a trio of tallies in the second half to claim the title in a tight 3-2 contest. Nicholas Zarlenga led the charge for Loyola with a pair of goals, earning him the MVP nod. John Rennie’s Antoine Nehme paced the Tigers as he potted a pair in the loss.
“It was definitely a tough game,” Loyola head coach Matthew Racannelli said. “We played them twice in the season and they were our biggest challenge. It was a good game by both teams but we were able to come out on top.”
The game started with a quick pace from the opening touch and that would last until the final whistle to end the contest. In the opening half it was the efforts of both keepers that took centre stage. Loyola’s Craig Clausen and Tiger Anthony Xenakis lunged, dove and smothered the ball to keep the score nil-nil through the opening half. “John Rennie’s keeper, props to him, he’s one of the best players in the league,” coach Racannelli said. “Craig (Clausen) is an animal (in nets). He helped us outdoors and now he helped us indoors. We’re fortunate to have him.”
The intensity of the play grew as play entered the second half of the match. The home side struck first before the half had reached the five minute mark. Damiano Albino-Rodrigues shot from the right rebounded to Nehme who immediately delivered a solid stroke to find the back of the net and give Rennie a 1-0 edge.
Loyola wasted little time pulling even as barely over a minute later a set piece provided the goal that put the game all square at 1-1. David Manzano set for a direct free kick from 10 feet out but he sent the ball to the left where Zarlenga stepped into the ball sending it into the low right corner.
Both sides pressed, Rennie in particular had several quality opportunities to break the deadlock but each time they were denied by keeper Clausen. Loyal built their momentum following the equalizer and came away with the next two goals. Manzano and Zarlenga combined again with the MVP converting Manzano’s pass to pull ahead 2-1. Lucas Ricciardi added an insurance chip that would be cashed in. He delivered an authoritative shot from the right to bury the ball into the mesh for a 3-1 cushion.
With just over five minutes to play Nehme worked his way to the Loyola net, accepted a pass and flicked the ball into the top right corner pulling Rennie to within one. The Tigers tried to claw their way back to all even but Clausen’s goal could not be breached as time ran out.
