Loyola bears down on Kodiaks in U18 hockey match-up

The Loyal High School U18 hockey team added to their points total as they sit atop the Metro Division of the RSEQ following a 5-0 win over the third place Kuper Kodiaks at the Dollard Civic Centre.
The visitors opened with a two goal lead before the game was five minutes in and added another marker to carry a 3-0 cushion into the middle period. Loyola added single goals in the second and third period to extend their advantage. Goaltender Jonathan Asfour turned away all the Kodiak advances to earn the shutout between the pipes.
Emmanuel Chan opened the scoring at the 3:38 mark with assists going to Olivier Chan and Jeremy D’souza. It became 2-0 for Loyola 51 seconds from their opening goal. On that play Rocco Petreccia converted a pass from Jack Marilley to beat Kodiak goalie Anthony Danesi. Luca Duschene closed out the scoring in the first just over the 10 minute mark withDaniel Devine and Thomas Roger-Wilson picking-up the helpers.
The lone goal of the second stanza came off the stick of Olivier Chan and that was his 23rd tally of the season. Setting him up for that marker was D’souza and Zachary Drouin. Kuper continued to seek the shutout buster but Asfour was equal to the challenge as he held the home side off the scoresheet.
Massimo Lampasona closed out the scoring in the match with his goal 9:57 into the final period. Lampasona finished the circuit to score on passes from Petriccia and Marilley.
Both teams’ penalty killing units were perfect on the day as both went 4-for-4 on handling disadvantage situations.
Meanwhile at the Kirkland Arena the U13 Kodiaks dethroned the Lester B Pearson High School Kings by a 10-3 score. Multiple point games went to Jackson Conroy and Loic Lavigne both with two goals and an assist performances while Gavyn Thomas and Alexander beck both had one goal and four assists afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.